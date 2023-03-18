Alleged building abuses in the Porto Cervo villa: Gianluca Vacchi investigated

New legal troubles for Gianluca Vacchi. The Bolognese influencer is being investigated by the Tempio Pausania prosecutor for alleged building abuses in the villa he is building on the Costa Smeralda. L’Unione Sarda reports it. The investigations will have to ascertain whether the new residence of the 55-year-old heir, worth 15 million euros, fully respects the expected volumes.

The project for the villa to be built in Pantogia, near Porto Cervo, includes a disco, a padel court, 1200 square meters of terraces and 15 rooms. The construction site has been followed for some time by the technical office of the municipality of Arzachena, which a few days ago had an order issued for the demolition and restoration of some buildings, equal to approximately 400 cubic meters, in excess of the approved project.