The European Parliament tests its seams with another alleged corruption case two years after the Qatargate. The Belgian Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation against Huawei for alleged bribes to Eurodiputados and a possible money laundering crime is also investigated of capitals, at a time when Eurocamara works to reinforce its transparency standards. The case was uncovered this week with records, lobstone arrests, police presence in three countries and with the Parliament displaced this week to Strasbourg to celebrate its periodic plenary session.

This investigation occurs when the Qatargate had remained in the past: then the country had worked by making lobby to have positive opinions by the MEPs, something similar to what the Chinese giant has done right now, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. That case, which remains open, led for example the entry into prison of whom She was a vice president of Parliament, the Greek Eva Kaili, to which a rapid action of the institution left without immunity.

This is What is known until now of the Huawei case:

Alleged bribes … And the soft power of China

The objective of the entity would have been to pressure politicians and leaders to issue positive opinions in public, in full technological career of Beijing with the United States. An investigation of Belgian newspapers Soir and Knack next to the middle Follow the Money and United reports collects that they would have given “Excess payments and gifts” so that the Chinese giant had the ‘hug’ of politicians.

Those Awards would go from cash even entries for events. In addition, they produced regularly and very discreetly “until today under the premise of an alleged work of” commercial lobist. “

This is, for many experts, another example of China’s soft power in important spheres, and in fact the European Commission has not noticeable about Huawei’s maneuvers. “The security of our 5G networks is crucial for our economy. The commission has evaluated that Huawei represents a higher material risk than other suppliers. We urged all member states to act because a lack of rapid reaction could expose the EU as a whole to a clear risk, “said community spokesman Thomas Reigner.

Records, MEP Under the focus and detainees

In total, they have registered 21 homes in Belgium and Portugal, as well as the huawei headquarters in Brussels. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there would be a total of 15 Eurodiputados involved, some of which have a seat today. The activities were developed from 2021 until now, as noted by the investigation. In Parliament, in addition, Two offices linked to parliamentary assistants have been preceded.

“The financial benefits linked to the alleged corruption may have been mixed in financial flows related to lectures and paid expenses to various intermediaries, with the aim of hiding their illicit nature or allow the authors to avoid the consequences of their actions. From this perspective, the investigation is also trying to identify elements of money laundering, where appropriate, “explained the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office.

A hardened code of conduct

There is, with everything, an important element. This case covers a temporary space that began in 2021, before Parliament approved its new anti -corruption measures, so you are confirming from the Eurocamara, they have not been violated. After the Qatargate the reaction of President Roberta Metsola was rapid: A battery of 14 measures to improve transparency and accountability. This process is still underway and these decisions are planned to improve in a gradual way so that the story is not repeated.

These measures included -and include -among other changes, a reinforcement to the protection of corruption complainants, a prohibition of all unofficial friendship groups with third countries and A “how parliament interacts with foreign governments interacts”. From the institution they insist that the damage has controlled well, but now that shadow reappears.

Parliament reacts fast

From the institution, yes, confirm that its collaboration has already been required. “We have received a cooperation request from the Belgian authorities To help in the investigation, which Parliament will fully and fully comply“explains a 20 minutes from the press service of the European Parliament itself. For now, without many more news, the research is still open and new data could be given in the next few days.

A new foreign interference?

What again demonstrates this alleged case of corruption It is the ‘power’ that foreign interference can have, in this case of Chinathrough a private entity but of strategic importance for the country. Initiatives such as the new silk route have allowed Beijing to strengthen ties with some member states, which has led to questions about possible economic dependencies that could condition political decisions in the EU.





At the political and technological level, the European Union has shown restlessness for the possible espionage and The propagation of misinformation through Chinese digital platforms, such as Tiktok, and the use of technologies precisely from Huawei in 5G networks. Brussels has taken measures to strengthen its strategic autonomy, with stricter regulations on foreign investments and the development of own technological alternatives. However, the internal division between member countries regarding their relationship with China makes it difficult to respond, which leaves open the possibility that the Asian giant continues to exert influence at different levels within the EU.