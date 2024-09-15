Ciudad Juarez.- An alleged thief, a repeat offender in the theft of auto parts, was arrested by municipal police on Saturday afternoon.

Adrián Sánchez Contreras, spokesman for the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, reported that the arrest occurred in the Kilometer 20 neighborhood, where a subject was reported detained, accused of stealing auto parts from a car depot located on De las Granjas Avenue and Eje Vial Juan Gabriel, in the aforementioned neighborhood.

The officers were intercepted by the security guard, who handed over the alleged thief to them, whom he caught stealing parts from the vehicles that were in the warehouse, so the officers proceeded to arrest the man who identified himself as José Marcos OT, 30 years old.

When consulting the detainee’s data in the Juárez Platform System, it was found that he has a criminal record, since he has been arrested five times for the same crime, in addition to having two indictments for crimes against health from 2022 to date.