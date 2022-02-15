Valentine’s would end badly. The controversy between Anthony Aranda and Paula Manzanal it grows. After a sentimental bond between the young dancer and the Peruvian model was strongly speculated after having been a dance partner in Reinas del show, allegedly compromising audios of the couple of Melissa Paredes with Manzanal come to light.

The Magaly TV program, the firm, shared a preview of what will be seen this Monday, February 14, on its television space.

“Listen, Melissa Paredes. While Anthony danced with you, he swore love to Paula Manzanal. You were never the first option ”, was heard in the promotion of the program led by Magaly Medina.

What do you hear in the preview of Magaly TV, the firm?

In part of the audios that will be revealed in tonight’s edition of the program, you can hear the voice of a young man, who would be Anthony Aranda, speaking affectionately to Paula Manzanal while they talk about the plans they have together.

“ Sweetheart, I miss you so much. (…) Now my Love. Nice to listen to you, I missed your voice, you know that I love you, you know that I have always been there, I have been convinced of our plans”, were some of the phrases that were heard in the material shared by the Medina team.

Recalling past editions of Magaly TV, the firm, the journalist assured that Manzanal would have “an ace up his sleeve”, since until then he had not made public all the conversations he had with Anthony Aranda when they were partners in Reinas del show. This after Melissa Paredes’ boyfriend accused her of talking about him for money.

Paula Manzanal did not trust Anthony Aranda

The Peruvian model who lives in Barcelona gave an interview to Magaly Medina and was asked about details of the relationship she had with Anthony Aranda, after they became friends after participating in Reinas del show.