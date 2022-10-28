A motorcycle taxi driver was approached by a group of subjects in the community of San Juan Tezompa in the municipality of Chalco, State of Mexico, who, upon boarding the unit, opened fire on the man, who was left lying on the pavement.

After executing the transporter, the aggressors left a drug message signed by the criminal organization of the Familia Michoacana, in which they accused the motorcycle taxi drivers of the stop known as Los Columpios, of being hawks.

“This is going to happen to all the hawks and motorcycle taxis in Chamarras if they don’t line up. Atte. La Familia Michoacana”, said the white cardboard that was left next to the lifeless body.

Companions of the motorcycle taxi driver arrived at the scene, who closed the road to demand the arrival of the authorities and initiate the investigation to find those responsible for the attack on the man whose death was confirmed by paramedics moments later.

The group of motorcycle taxi drivers closed the main roads in the area to demand justice for the murder of their companions, in addition to asking for more security in the area in the presence of criminal organizations.

However, during the demonstration, they received an anonymous threat on the community’s Facebook page from the alleged perpetrators of the execution, who asked them to leave the place or they would kill them all.

“Everyone go home right now or we are going to kill everyone who is there,” was the message.

Given this staff of the Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) He went to the place to carry out the investigations after what happened, as well as the threats against the protesters.