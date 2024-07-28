Juarez City.- Three alleged assailants of pedestrians were arrested in different incidents by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat.

In the first case, César C., 46, was arrested at the intersection of Mandioca and Dionea streets, in the Lucio Blanco neighborhood, after being pointed out by a person as someone who had threatened him with a knife minutes before in order to steal money from him.

The man was detained by passers-by in the area while the preventive officers arrived.

The second case ended with the arrest of Raymundo CR and Santos JP, both 28 years old, who were apprehended in the Villa Residencial del Real neighborhood, at the intersection of Burgos and Divisadero Barrancas Norte, where they allegedly assaulted a man with a knife and robbed him of valuables.

The three arrested men were brought before the Public Prosecutor’s Office as alleged participants in the crime of robbery of a passerby with violence.