Ciudad Juarez.- An alleged robber was killed by a municipal agent when he was being pursued in the Pablo López neighborhood. According to the version that emerged at the scene, a woman had just been assaulted and reported the crime to municipal police officers who were passing by. The robber was still in the area and was seen by the victim who told the officers that this person was the robber, beginning a chase. The alleged criminal entered a home on Pablo López and General Gustavo Bazán streets and an agent followed him. Shots were later heard and finally the death of the young man who was being pursued was reported. The dead person was identified by neighbors as “Solovino” of approximately 20 years old, a known thief in the area. The investigation will be carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office to determine if the officer acted in accordance with his duties.