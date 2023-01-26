Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann, Christian Stör

Split

The headquarters of the Federal Intelligence Service in Berlin. © Christophe Gateau/dpa

A BND employee is in custody for alleged espionage for Russia. A suspected accomplice has also been arrested.

Karlsruhe/Berlin – In the scandal surrounding possible Russian espionage by the Federal Intelligence Service (BND), a possible accomplice has now been arrested in Munich on suspicion of treason. The investigators took action on Sunday (January 22nd). The Attorney General announced this on Thursday (January 26) in Karlsruhe.

The man is suspected of bringing the secret information spied on by the BND employee to Russia and handing it over to a secret service there, it said. The arrested person is a German citizen and not a BND employee. He is in custody.

Russia espionage at the BND? Employees arrested before Christmas

Before Christmas, a BND employee was arrested on suspicion of treason. He is suspected of having passed secret information to the Russian intelligence service. The federal prosecutor announced that the content was a state secret within the meaning of the Criminal Code. According to the Criminal Code, treason can be punished with a prison sentence of at least five years or life imprisonment in particularly serious cases like this one.

According to the Federal Government, the alleged espionage case in the Federal Intelligence Service is “very serious”. The investigative authorities would be fully supported in the clarification, said the deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann before the turn of the year. “The Federal Chancellery and the Federal Chancellor were involved in this case at an early stage.” However, it is very important that nothing becomes public that could give the Russian side the opportunity to draw conclusions. (dpa/AFP/fn)