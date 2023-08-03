Home page World

US star Lizzo is accused of “harassment” by three dancers. The singer herself had always campaigned loudly against bullying.

Munich – With hits like “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts” she got worldwide attention and became a star. Just last year, she even received an honorary award at the People’s Choice Awards. Now the musician Lizzo is in the public eye with things other than her hits.

In the past few weeks, allegations against Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann have made numerous headlines. Now such have also been raised against the singer Lizzo – three of her former dancers have accused the star and have even filed a lawsuit. For their part, Lizzo had repeatedly campaigned publicly against body shaming, for example on tik tok.

Lizzo is accused of “sexual, religious and racial harassment” – former dancers file a lawsuit

The allegations against Lizzo included, among other things, “sexual, religious and racial harassment, discrimination based on disability, physical harm and deprivation of liberty,” the plaintiffs’ law firm said. The former dancers’ lawsuit also alleges that they created a hostile work environment. The artist has been accused of various violations of California labor laws, according to the news agency AFP Court documents viewed on Tuesday show.

Two of the three dancers were eventually fired, while the third “quited notice of the appalling behavior,” the statement said. In one case, the women said they felt pressured to attend a sex show in Amsterdam’s red light district and interact with the nude performers.

Trip to the red light district and sexual comments – lawsuit contains numerous allegations against Lizzo

Lizzo’s dance director is accused of making frequent sexual comments and propagating her Christian faith, particularly against premarital sex. In addition, according to the dancers, there was a lengthy dispute over women’s remuneration between the stages of Lizzo’s world tour. The tour is slated to last through next year, and Lizzo has contributed a soundtrack to the Barbie film, as has Billie Eilish.

Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. (BGBT), is also named in the lawsuit. According to the dancers, white managers at the company often accused “the black members of the dance team” of being lazy, unprofessional and having a bad attitude. These allegations were not made against members of the dance team “who are not black”.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles, California, against Lizzo and others. In response to a request for comment from the news agency AFP the pop star’s representation did not initially react. It is the presumption of innocence. (kiba/afp)