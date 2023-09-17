Dhe British film actor, comedian, social critic and media self-promoter Russell Brand is accused by several women of rape, sexual assault and emotional cruelty, according to a joint investigation published on Saturday by the London Times and the Channel 4 documentary television team Dispatches to have been guilty.

Relationship with a sixteen year old?

Brand, who was married to singer Katy Perry from 2010 to 2012, is said to have had a relationship of several months between 2006 and 2013 with a sixteen-year-old, whom he nicknamed “the child”. He also asked her to read passages from Vladimir Nabokov’s novel “Lolita” to him.

Helen Berger, a former personal assistant to Brand, reports that he shared intimate photos of women with friends, and comedian Daniel Slott says his female colleagues have been warning each other about Russell Brand for years.

Police have called on possible victims to come forward. So far there has been no complaint against the 48-year-old, British media reported on Sunday, citing the London Metropolitan Police. A total of four women accused Brand of sexually attacking them between 2006 and 2013, and in one case there was an allegation of rape. Brand was at the height of his fame at the time and worked for the British broadcasters BBC Radio 2 and Channel 4 and appeared in Hollywood films.

“Litany of outrageous attacks”

At an appearance in London on Saturday evening, Brand did not comment on the allegations. “Of course there are things I can’t talk about at all, and I appreciate that you will understand,” he said, according to consistent reports.







Even before the allegations became known, Brand had spoken of a “litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.” He had previously described that he was living “very, very promiscuously” at that time. “During this period of promiscuity, my relationships were completely and always consensual,” Brand said in a video statement. “I was always transparent back then, almost too transparent, and I am the same now. Seeing this transparency spiral into something criminal that I unequivocally reject makes me question whether there is another agenda at play.”

The chairwoman of the culture committee in the British Parliament, Caroline Dinenage, announced that she would closely examine the reactions of the police and the media to the joint investigation by the newspapers “Times” and “Sunday Times” as well as the broadcaster Channel 4. The case once again raises questions about the culture in the media industry, said Dinenage.

Brand said he had sexual relationships with hundreds of women. He has two children with his current wife Laura Gallacher and is currently expecting a third. Most recently, Brand attracted attention for spreading conspiracy theories. His YouTube channel has around seven million followers. X boss Elon Musk, the right-wing US presenter Tucker Carlson and the influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate, against whom a trial for sexual exploitation of women will soon begin in Romania, expressed their support to Brand.