Two months before the elections in Scotland And when the future of UK independence is at stake, a bloody battle has broken out between former Prime Minister Alex Salmond and the current head of government, Nicola Sturgeon, who was born as his protégé in the Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP). .

Today the mentor and his heir are in a confrontation over alleged false accusations of sexual abuse by him and deceiving Parliament by her, which may end with the resignation of the premier. A drama of immense institutional gravity.

Salmond appeared before the Scottish Parliament this Friday, in a hearing on an investigation into alleged harassment committed by him against several women. Former prime minister was found innocent of 13 counts of sexual assault in a criminal proceeding in 2020 and won £ half a million as compensation against false accusations.

This Wednesday he testified before the Scottish Parliament or Holyrood, and developed on Friday the claims that his successor Nicola Sturgeon deceived the legislative branch. But first, his lawyers had to negotiate because a segment of his presentation had been deleted from the parliamentary site by the crown attorney, in a fact without a parliamentary record.

The dispute between the most powerful politicians in Scotland escalated with this intervention by the Crown Office, which led to the censorship Salmond’s written evidence to the committee.

Lord Hope of Craighead, a former Supreme Court Justice, joined critics from the Crown Office. He said he was, “to say the least, very surprised that the Crown Office can tell the Scottish Parliament what it can and cannot do.”

Salmond gave an explosive testimony to the Holyrood harassment committee following his written submission, where he presented accusations against Sturgeon, as well as against important figures of his government and party.

Former Scottish Prime Minister Alex Salmond testified before Parliament on Friday to respond to alleged allegations of sexual abuse, allegedly false. Photo: EFE

“This investigation is not about me but about unacceptable conduct in the way the allegations against me were handled,” said Salmond, in his detailed allegations against Sturgeon.

Faced with accusations that Scotland may become a “Banana Republic” or failed state, the former leader responded: “It is not Scotland that has failed, it is its leadership that failed” in handling its case.

The “family” of power

In Scotland today the Scottish Nationalist and pro-independence Party (SNP) controls the kingdom and the future of its independence. Prime Minister Sturgeon is married to Peter Murrell, the party’s chief executive. Politics has been left in the hands of a large family, who deliberately exclude Salmond, according to him.

The former prime minister has accused his successor of “fool parliament about what he knew, and when, on the complaints of harassment against him in 2018, ”and that, as a result,“ violated the ministerial code ”.

Salmond also claims that she violated the code on several other occasions, notably by failing to act on legal advice, in a court action that cost the taxpayer more than £ 600,000.

In Britain, a minister who violates the ministerial code resigns. Nicola Sturgeon has repeatedly denied doing so. But if you lied, your resignation will become inevitable and the desire for independence of the kingdom that she represents will appear weakened in the next elections.

Former Prime Minister Alex Salmond’s statement attracted the attention of the Scottish media, who were posted on Friday in front of Parliament in Edinburgh. Photo: EFE

Harsh accusations

Salmond accused leading figures of the SNP, an alleged “gang of four,” of making a “malicious and concerted attempt” to remove him from public life.

Nicola Sturgeon was accused of damaging Scotland’s institutions to “save her own skin”. In his written submission, Salmond claimed that Peter Murrell, the premier’s husband, deployed high-level personalities to recruit and persuade staff members to file police complaints against him.

Murrell has previously denied conspiring against Salmond. The SNP responded to their claims by saying, “This is just one more claim, without a shred of credible evidence.”

Alex Salmond’s explosive statement

Salmond’s explosive testimony was heard for four hours, in which he was interrogated by the nine members of the team investigating the allegations. It was created to investigate the mismanagement by the Scottish government of a 2018 internal investigation into complaints of sexual harassment that two public officials did against him.

The former prime minister questioned the legality of the government’s investigation into the harassment. A judge ruled that it had been “illegal” and “tainted by prejudice.”

Salmond’s attack on Nicola Sturgeon could force her to resign and thus halt plans for independence from the UK. Photo: AFP

Salmond has at least won the sympathy of opponents of Scottish nationalists, such as the Conservatives and Labor, in the face of his situation. Jackie Baillie MSP, acting head of Scottish Labor, who is on the inquiry committee, asked Sturgeon about allegations that the name of an official who had complained about Salmond was revealed to his former chief of staff and then relayed to the former premier.

“This is an extraordinary breach of confidentiality. Under whose authority was contact with the former chief of staff of Mr. Salmond initiated? Under whose authority was the name of the complainant revealed?” Asked the court member .

Willie Rennie MSP, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, followed up with the question: “Is the prime minister saying that the name of a whistleblower was not passed on to Alex Salmond’s former chief of staff?”

“Conspiracy theories”

Nicola Sturgeon refused to answer and said that he will testify next Wednesday in Parliament.

The prime minister accused Salmond, her former political mentor, of peddling “dangerous conspiracy theories” about her government, as a battle at the heart of the SNP grows increasingly toxic.

Sturgeon repeated his claim that there is “not a shred of evidence” to back Salmond’s claim that there was a “malicious and concerted” attempt to see him removed from public life, involving allegations of sexual harassment while he was prime minister.

In his written testimony to the committee investigating the handling of the complaints against him, Salmond has already condemned Sturgeon and his entourage, naming “for the avoidance of doubt” her husband, Peter Murrell, and some of his members, closest political allies. like the very people who had tried to overthrow him. In a written communication, Salmond addressed the “conspiracy issue.”

“I am very clear in my position that the evidence supports a deliberate, prolonged, malicious and concerted effort by a number of people within the Scottish government and the SNP to damage my reputation, even to the point of having me imprisoned,” Salmond denounced.

Scottish MP Alex Neil said Salmond believes Sturgeon and his circle have been “eroding” him.

“He initially thought it was an attempt to keep him out of public life and not allow him to return to the Scottish Parliament after losing his seat in Westminster,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today program. “But I think since then this has grown and believes that several people have been involved in conspiring against him. ” reported.

He added that the Scottish government now faces a real problem, as the story is beginning to “dominate the radio news.” The party “will enter the initial start of the electoral campaign” in about four weeks. “I think the leadership of the SNP has to try to put a stop to this,” he said.

The testimony was so long that an interruption due to Covid regulations and because Alex Salmond lost his voice and had to go to the pharmacy.

The accusations of Nicola Sturgeon

The premier has accused her opponents and critics of sacrificing their principles on the “altar of one-man ego” and of undermining Scotland’s institutions.

Salmond, in his written submission, accused the Prime Minister of misleading the Scottish Parliament. If determined to be correct, Sturgeon will be under strong pressure to resign.

Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Conservative leader at Holyrood, claimed that Sturgeon had told MPs three times that she learned of the allegations against Salmond at a meeting in April 2018. The prime minister has since admitted that she learned of the allegations. The last month. “This,” Davidson said, “was a cover-up.”

Jackie Baillie, interim Labor leader and panel member, also said it had been “a real struggle to get to this point” and that the Scottish government was obstructive.

Sturgeon was also charged with a ministerial code violation on allegations that she “outraged” the jury’s verdict that cleared Salmond of 13 counts of sexual assault.

Surgeon considers that “Alex Salmond is innocent of criminality. But that does not mean that the behavior they alleged did not happen. I think it’s important that we don’t lose sight of that. “

The psychodrama will continue on Wednesday, when Sturgeon testifies and responds to the accusations of his former patron.

Paris, correspondent

CB

