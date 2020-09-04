Highlights: SIT set up to investigate Love Jihad allegations in Kanpur

According to sources, after completing expensive hobbies, the accused used to brainwash

Eating in expensive restaurants, movies, malls and picnic spots

Five accused of alleged love jihad are from the same colony

Sumit Sharma, Kanpur

Allegations of love jihad are increasing rapidly in Kanpur. The IG has formed a SIT to investigate these cases. According to sources, an information has come out that the accused used to spend a lot of money before implicating girls from other communities. In the early stages, he used to complete expensive hobbies. This was followed by brainwashing, allegedly conversion. After this, the girl was married.

Seven cases of love jihad have been reported in Kanpur in the last two months. The same similarity has been observed in all cases. It is being told that the accused had trapped the girls in the courts by showing Heropanti. In order to trap the girls in their trap, the accused had fiercely raised money. The accused used to eat in expensive restaurants, roam in four wheelers, watch movies in expensive cinema halls, shop in malls and visit girls’ picnic spots while fulfilling their expensive hobbies.

Brainwash used after expensive hobbies

According to sources, when the youth, who were victims of love jihad, used to believe that girls from other communities had come to Premjal, then they started brainwashing the girls. During this time, the girls used to act in their hatred towards their parents. The accused brainwashed religious things. After this, he allegedly used to get converted.

Where is the funding going from Heropanti to the legal battle

Five accused of Love Jihad in Kanpur are from the same colony. The two accused are residents of Jajmau. It has also become clear in the SIT investigation that the financial condition of all the accused is not good. Even after this, the accused had spent a huge amount during Heropanti. During this time, where did they come from and how were they fulfilling such expensive hobbies of girls, it is being investigated.

Along with this, when the police registered cases against the accused, the accused put up expensive lawyers of Allahabad for a legal battle. Shalini Yadav married Fiza Fatima, the girl married Faisal. Faisal’s father works in a modest furniture shop. Faisal appointed expensive lawyers from Allahabad High Court to Delhi High Court.

Shedding money like water

Mohsin Khan and Aamir, who converted two real sisters in Panki, were arrested by the police and sent to jail. Mohsin and Aamir come from a poor family. Both of these are also pouring money from Heropanti to legal issues like water. Their lawyers are also engaged in expensive lawyers. In the same way, Mohammad Shahrukh, who converted the two real sisters of Kalyanpur into a love trap, has similar allegations. In Jazmau, an accused named Arif is out of police custody, while another accused Adil has been sent to jail on Thursday.

Who is helping the accused financially

The biggest question is who is helping the accused financially. No organization is behind this. Because the families of the girls who were victims of the alleged love jihad and Hinduist organizations have already alleged that an organized gang is working behind it.

Now the question is arising that who is helping the accused financially in the legal battle from Heropanti. According to sources, the needle of financial support is moving towards organizations like Popular Front of India (PFI) or Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). Those funding the accused are also being investigated.

Started to find out the call details

The SIT is now getting call details of the accused and their families. So that it can be found out where and with whom they are talking. There is no conspiracy behind it. The numbers of those helping them will also be put on surveillance. At present, the police is moving the investigation keeping in mind all the points.

What is the case of Shalini Yadav

Shalini Yadav of Barra police station area had a love affair with Mohammad Faisal living in Lal Colony of Kidwai Nagar police station area for the last 6 years. Shalini converted to Ghaziabad and married Faisal after becoming Fiza Fatima. Shalini’s family lodged an FIR against 7 people, including Faisal.

Shalini had made the video viral, saying, ‘I had left for Lucknow on June 29 from my home on the pretext of college exam. But I have known my friend Mohammad Faisal for six years. I married Ghaziabad on 2 July with Faisal. I have converted and married my own free will and willingly, without any pressure. Along with this, we have also court mergers.