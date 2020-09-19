This is understood when the BJP-RSS make such allegations, but later Congress and IUML leaders also said the same thing and propagated it. Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister, Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the controversy over the gold smuggling case, condemning the Congress-led coalition United Democratic Front (UDF) for bringing the Quran in the middle of the dispute. He alleged that the opposition is following the BJP-RSS footsteps in this matter and they need to do a self-analysis.Vijayan said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP had first alleged that gold was smuggled on the pretext of inviting the Quran from UAE. He said that Congress and Muslim League leaders of UDF also started saying so later. Vijayan was questioned as to how the demonstrations against Minister KT Jalil can be called against the Quran.

ED and NIA have investigated this angle

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) were recently questioned by Jalil for asking for the Quran from the UAE consulate here and telephone conversation with Swapna Suresh. Vijayan said that after the Quran was brought to the UAE Consulate, the Consulate General sought help from Jalil to distribute it during Ramadan and the minister did so.



Vijayan’s charge

He said, ‘When BJP-RSS make such allegations, then it is understood, but later Congress and IUML leaders also said the same thing and propagated it.’ He said, ‘Now it seems that he has understood that it has the opposite effect. It is a good thing that they have realized their mistake. ‘

Vijayan said, “There was no need to drag the holy book into the controversy and target the state government and the minister.” When asked about the opposition’s charge of smuggling gold on the pretext of invoking the Quran, the Chief Minister said, “They should answer it.” He said that Congress and IUML need to do self analysis.