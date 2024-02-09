The recent Department of Justice report on US President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, in which a prosecutor points to the president's memory problems, has fueled polarization in the country. The document, prepared by special prosecutor Robert Hur, has generated discontent among Democrats, who criticized Hur's comments about Biden's memory. Meanwhile, Republicans have taken the opportunity to question his candidacy. Criticism of Biden intensified after he, in an improvised conference in which he defended the state of his memory, confused the president of Egypt with that of Mexico.

Prosecutor Hur noted that, in a possible trial, Biden could present himself as an older man with a “deficient memory.” However, the president, in an impromptu press conference, defended his memory and expressed his displeasure with the report, especially its mention of the death of his son, Beau Biden, in 2015.

“In his interview with our office, Mr. Biden's memory was worse. He did not remember when he was vice president, forgetting on the first day of the interview when his term ended ('if it was 2013, when did I stop being vice president?') , and on the second day of the interview, when his term began ('in 2009, am I still vice president?'). He did not remember, not even when his son Beau died,” the report said.

However, the president made a false step at the press conference, confusing the president of Egypt with the Mexican president: “I think that, as you know, initially the president of Mexico, Sisi, did not want to open the door to allow the of humanitarian aid,” Biden said, referring to the conflict in Gaza.

Democrats in the Senate have come to the president's defense. Senator Mark Kelly claimed to have seen no signs of a “bad memory” in Biden. For his part, Senator Richard Blumenthal, although indicating that he has not read the report, stressed that he has spoken at length with the president and perceives him to be “as sharp as ever.” Blumenthal ruled out the report affecting the 2024 elections, arguing that people will judge Biden on his merits. Some critics have pointed out Hur's connections to Republican figures, questioning his impartiality.







Hur's report has fanned the flames of political polarization, highlighting differences between Democrats and Republicans. While Democrats defend Biden's ability, Republicans take the opportunity to question his suitability. The controversy casts shadows on the political scene, and the impact on the 2024 elections remains uncertain.

Republicans question Joe Biden's candidacy for the November presidential elections

Senate Republicans expressed concern about the special counsel's description of President Joe Biden as a “likeable, well-intentioned older man with a poor memory.” They also alleged a double standard between the handling of Biden's classified documents case and former President Donald Trump's case.

In a joint statement, the House Republican leadership team said one of the most disturbing parts of the report was the president's difficulty remembering key details during the interview. They stated that “a man too incapable of accountability for the mishandling of classified information is certainly not fit for the Oval Office.”

Republican critics were quick to argue for a double standard between the Trump and Biden investigations into classified documents, and at least one GOP member called for his removal from office.

House Republican leadership, including Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana, wrote in a statement that the Hur report's findings on Biden's memory were “disturbing.” Several Republicans, including Steve Scalise, Elise Stefanik, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ronny Jackson, repeated the message that they believe Biden is “unfit” for office.

New York Rep. Claudia Tenney sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging the Cabinet to “explore” using the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove the Democratic president from office. “President Biden must be impeached, or he must be removed from office. There is no middle ground,” Tenney wrote.

Mistakes in recent weeks

President Joe Biden downplayed criticism of his memory lapses highlighted in special counsel Robert Hur's report. The text concluded that Biden deliberately withheld and revealed classified military and national security information. After a year-long investigation, it was recommended that he not face charges.

During impromptu remarks at the White House, Biden criticized Hur for claiming he didn't remember when his son Beau died. However, minutes after defending his memory, she made a mistake when referring to the president of Egypt.

Joe Biden at the Maison Blanche on February 8, 2024. © Kevin Lamarque, Reuters

This report is sure to be a topic in the 2024 campaign as Biden's likely opponent, Donald Trump, faces criminal charges for his handling of classified material, although Hur made clear the cases were different.

At fundraising events in New York on Wednesday, President Joe Biden made mistakes by referring to the late German Chancellor Helmut Kohl instead of former Chancellor Angela Merkel when detailing a conversation from 2021. This week, it was the second time Biden He recalled speaking with a deceased European leader.

Biden's errors occurred when describing conversations with European leaders at a G7 meeting in the United Kingdom in 2021, months after the January 6 assault on the Capitol. At both events, he mentioned “Helmut Kohl,” who died in 2017, asking him about hypothetical situations in the British Parliament.

These mistakes were not Biden's first with European leaders this week. At an event in North Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, he confused François Mitterrand, the former French president who died in 1996, with French President Emmanuel Macron while recounting an encounter during his first year in office.

Biden is not the only one with slip-ups. His potential 2024 opponent, Donald Trump, has also had recent missteps. At a rally last month, Trump criticized Republican rival Nikki Haley but appeared to be referring to Democrat Nancy Pelosi, wrongly accusing her of turning away 10,000 troops on Jan. 6.

Former president and pre-candidate Donald Trump in Nevada, USA, on February 8, 2022. REUTERS – DAVID SWANSON

An Emerson College poll last month showed that 76% of voters, including half of Democrats, have concerns about Biden's mental and physical health, while 48% have concerns about Trump.

With Reuters, AP and local media