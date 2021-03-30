NAfter reports in connection with mask deals, the Berlin CDU politician Niels Korte has withdrawn his candidacy for the federal election. He wanted to avert damage to his party and therefore withdraw his candidacy for the constituency of Treptow-Köpenick, Korte said on Monday evening. He will also not run for the CDU on the state list.

The background is reports of Kortes being involved in mask shops. According to a report in the newspaper “Die Welt”, he is said to have been involved in a business with protective masks in spring 2020. For a company, Korte is said to have concluded a deal for almost 20 million protective masks with the Federal Ministry of Health in April.

Korte denied the allegations. The claim that he used political contacts for dishonest deals was “untrue, damaging to his reputation, and I firmly reject them,” he wrote on Facebook. In connection with the procurement of personal protective equipment by a company in which he is indirectly involved, “there was no influence on the award decision or the award conditions of the Ministry of Health”.

The general secretary of the Berlin CDU, Stefan Evers, said on Tuesday that he was taking Kortes’s decision with respect. “According to the processes that he has laid out conclusively and transparently, he has no reproaches either as an entrepreneur or as a member of the party,” explained Evers.