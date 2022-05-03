CSU General Secretary Stephan Mayer has resigned after only a short term in office. “For health reasons, I asked the party leader of the CSU today to release me from my job as general secretary,” Mayer said in a statement distributed by the CSU on Tuesday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on it.

Mayer had come under heavy pressure because of allegations by Burda Verlag. The publisher accused the CSU general secretary of massively threatening and blackmailing a reporter. According to the “Bild” newspaper, a three-page letter from the publisher’s lawyers said that Mayer had threatened a journalist from the “Bunte” magazine, which belongs to Burda-Verlag, with personal destruction.

Mayer regrets his choice of words

As the newspaper writes, Mayer also referred to these allegations in his statement. He wrote: “In a conversation with a Bunten journalist, which was based on blatantly unlawful reporting, I may have used a choice of words that, in retrospect, I would not consider appropriate. I very much regret this.” Mayer has not yet commented on the content of the conversation. According to information from the “Bild” newspaper, it was a matter of publishing internals from his private life.

Mayer is said to have literally said to the reporter on the phone: “I will destroy you. I’ll track you down, I’ll follow you to the end of your life. I am demanding 200,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering, which you must transfer to me today.”

Party leader Markus Söder only announced at the end of February that Mayer should succeed Markus Blume as Secretary General, and thus caused a surprise in his own ranks. Blume joined Söder’s cabinet as science minister.







The 48-year-old lawyer Mayer was elected to the Bundestag for the Altötting constituency in 2002 and has since distinguished himself as an expert with liberal-conservative positions. With his appointment, Söder apparently hoped that Mayer could satisfy the longing of many regular voters for a return to classic CSU issues.