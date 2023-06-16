ZTwo weeks after the first allegations against Rammstein singer Till Lindemann became known, a band member has now made a public statement for the first time. Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider posted a longer text on his Instagram account on Friday afternoon, in which he distanced himself from Lindemann, but also emphasized that he had never heard “anything criminally relevant”.

“The accusations of the last few weeks have deeply shaken us as a band and me as a person,” writes the 57-year-old. “All I heard from Till’s parties were adults celebrating together.”

Nevertheless, things probably happened that he found “not okay”. What exactly Schneider means by that, he leaves open in his Instagram post. He only reports of “certain structures that went beyond the limits and values ​​of the other band members”. Regarding the singer’s relationship with the other members, he writes: “Till has moved away from us in recent years.” Lindemann has “created his own bubble” in recent years, away from Rammstein – “with his own people, his own parties , own projects”.

“Every guest is free to leave”

Schneider writes that he feels sorry for the women who felt “uncomfortable” at Lindemann’s parties. “The wishes and expectations of the women who have now reported were probably not fulfilled.” The ideas of the guests and Lindemanns of a good time would have “apparently” differed in some cases. However, Schneider continues with something “objective”: “Any guest backstage is free to leave.”

Because, among others, Northern Ireland Shelby Lynn Lindemann had accused of being drugged with knockout drops at one of his parties, Schneider continues: “All bottles are sealed and are freshly opened in front of the guests or they open them themselves.” He now wishes for a “quiet, level-headed reflection and processing”. The Rammstein drummer concludes his statement with the words: “We stand together.” He means the six-piece band.

The Berlin public prosecutor’s office is currently investigating whether there may have been criminally relevant incidents at Lindemann’s parties. According to paragraph 177 of the Criminal Code, there should be initial suspicion against him. The paragraph covers sexual assault, sexual assault and rape.

Alena Makeeva is also under investigation



The ongoing investigation by the public prosecutor’s office is directed not only against Lindemann, but also against his “casting director” Alena Makeeva. A spokeswoman for the public prosecutor’s office said on Friday: “We can confirm that Ms. Makeeva is also listed as a suspect in the investigation against Lindemann.”

Previously, it was only known that the Rammstein singer was being investigated “officially by the public prosecutor’s office” and on the basis of several criminal charges. The ads are said to have been placed by people who were not directly involved in the alleged events. Lindemann and Makeeva are accused of sexual offenses and the sale of narcotics.

In the past few weeks, several women had made allegations against Lindemann. As various media reported, women at Rammstein concerts are said to have been systematically cast for the so-called “Row Zero”. The women are said to have been contacted by Alena Makeeva to be supplied as sex partners to Lindemann at after-show parties. In at least two cases, the sex is said to have been non-consensual.

Lindemann announced last week through his media lawyers: “The allegations are untrue without exception.”