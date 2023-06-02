Allegations of sexual assault have been made against the Rammstein singer. It’s high time to take a close look at the complicated history of the groupies – and to stop declaring women to be victims of their own freedom of movement.

An May 25, three days after the start of the Rammstein tour in Vilnius, the Irish Shelby Lynn opened a Twitter account. “I’m the girl who was drugged by Rammstein,” she writes – and claims in other entries that she was invited by a woman associated with the band to stand in Vilnius in “Row Zero”, an exclusive one zone directly at the stage.

Tobias Ruether Editor in the feuilleton of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper in Berlin.

Before the concert, Till Lindemann, singer of Rammstein, gave tequila shots to her and other girls from “Row Zero” at a party. During a break, Lynn was led behind the scenes into a room where Lindemann then came. Lynn told him she didn’t want to have sex with him, Lindemann got angry and left. She experienced the rest of the show and the party afterwards as if she had stepped away, back at the hotel early in the morning she discovered bruises on her body without being able to remember how they came about. She spent the day and the next night in her room delirious and finally called the emergency doctor. A drug test showed nothing. She does not raise allegations of rape.