D.he news came unexpectedly. On May 11, the publishing house Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced by email that it had decided to “postpone the long-planned publication of the life report of Simeon Wade ‘Foucault in California’ for a year”. The reason given by the publisher was that after the “serious allegations” that the French author Guy Sorman had raised against Michel Foucault, it seemed “inappropriate” to “publish a cheerful book about the philosopher’s drug escapades in Death Valley”. At the moment, so it said in the mail, the possibility of “adding a current classification to the German edition in the coming year” is being examined.

The publisher has not yet been able to say what the current and then probably new classification should consist of and will probably not be able to do so in a year. But what one can already say is that Sorman’s allegations, together with their media aftermath, actually come very close to character assassination, as did Foucault’s partner Daniel Defert and François Ewald, Foucault’s assistant at the College de France and co-editor of his lectures, in one with the Foucault’s nieces and nephews write signed press release.