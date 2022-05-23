DThe Frankfurt SPD is dropping its own party friend: Lord Mayor Peter Feldmann is to resign from office immediately. The last trigger was a statement on the flight to the Europa League final of Frankfurt Eintracht in Seville. “The sexist statement made by the mayor on the flight to Seville is not a trivial offense but a lapse that should be condemned. Sexism has no place in the SPD and we actively fight it. This behavior is one of a number of other mistakes. Peter Feldmann has clearly lost the trust of the people of Frankfurt,” said the SPD statement, which was read out at a press conference on Monday afternoon. “The dignity of the office, the reputation of the city and the ability of the magistrate to act require the resignation of the mayor.”

Because of his often misogynist statement about flight attendants, Feldmann had previously come under further pressure. The CDU, but also the FDP, which co-governs in Römer, once again called on the mayor to resign. Women’s Department Rosemarie Heilig (The Greens) called Feldmann’s behavior unacceptable. A video has been circulating on social media since the weekend, showing the SPD politician on the plane on the way to Seville. Feldmann speaks to the approximately 200 Eintracht fans on the plane via the on-board microphone. He says the flight attendants put him “hormonally incapacitated”.

“Totally lost humility before office”

Women’s department head Heilig said on Monday at the request of the FAZ: “The statements of the mayor were classically sexist and are not to be accepted.” Sexism is a form of contempt for human beings that has no place in Frankfurt. “It is of course unacceptable if we fight sexism at all levels and sexist statements are then spread by the mayor himself.” Feldmann said he had apologized for the statement on the plane. It was “a stupid saying”. “It wasn’t okay, no ifs or buts.” He promises that something like this will never happen again.

The Frankfurt CDU speaks of a “shame” that is tolerated by the Roman Alliance of SPD, Greens, FDP and Volt. “This sexist and chauvinist behavior is deeply misogynist and shameful, also damages our city and the office and requires consequences.” The coalition refuses to vote Feldmann out and thereby encourages him in his “autocratic behavior”. The four-party alliance thus reveals “everything that has been the cross-party politics of this city in terms of women’s politics in recent years”. District chairman Uwe Becker demanded: “Take action and vote this mayor out of office!”

The state CDU blames the Hessian SPD leader Nancy Faser for the fact that Feldmann is still in office despite affairs and embarrassing appearances. Secretary General Manfred Pentz counts the accusation of corruption in the AWO affair, the raid on the mayor’s office, the reception of Eintracht in the Römer, where Feldmann took the trophy away from team captain Sebastian Rode and coach Oliver Glasner, and the “sexist and misogynist announcement ‘ in the fan flyer. “What else has to happen before Nancy Faeser, as chairwoman of the Hessian SPD, calls on Peter Feldmann to finally take responsibility and avert damage to the city?”







Hundreds of comments on social networks

The parliamentary group leader of the Frankfurt FDP, Yanki Pürsün, also called for consequences. Feldmann had “completely lost his humility in front of the office”. As mayor, he can no longer represent the city. “Should Feldmann not even now have the insight to initiate his resignation, the FDP will strive for a broad social alliance to end his term of office.” The BFF-BIG parliamentary group also called for voluntary resignation or a vote-out procedure. “No matter how, the shame of others for the most embarrassing mayor of all time must finally come to an end.”

The video has received hundreds of comments on social media, most of which are critical. For example, many Twitter users rate the statements as “embarrassing” and “sexist”, some draw parallels to the affair surrounding the former chairman of the FDP parliamentary group Rainer Brüderle, whose “men’s jokes” triggered a debate about sexism.







Feldmann’s statements also met with criticism in his own party, the SPD. The parliamentary group leader Ursula Busch says – even before the official request to resign – on request that she understands the outrage over Feldmann’s suggestive speech on the plane. “I think that’s sexist. That is unacceptable behavior and an unacceptable image of women.” Jan Pasternack, who like Busch is a member of the SPD sub-district executive, also thought Feldmann’s statement was sexist. However, Pasternack initially pointed out that Feldmann had apologized. However, Feldmann has not done this publicly so far, only via accounts on social media.