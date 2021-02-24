Nafter the botched home World Cup in 2017, this name inspired ideas to fly high: Henk Groener. The new national coach should turn the German handball players into winners. He had finally succeeded with the Dutch selection. Groener stands for their miraculous rise to the world-class team – although he never associates the many medals for women in orange with a “miracle”. But with work and patience. The great success with the 60-year-old Dutchman has so far not taken place at the German Handball Federation (DHB). The European Championship in Denmark ended the DHB team in seventh place in December.

With the resignation of the leading players Kim Naidzinavicius and Julia Behnke a week ago, Groener’s leadership style is suddenly the focus of the debate. The two captains broke away from the DHB because they lacked “the timetable” for the further development of the team, according to Behnke, 27 years old, via Instagram. Naidzinavicius, two years older, wrote there that she could no longer identify with the “adopted philosophy”.

Lack of stringency

In a conversation with DHB sports director Axel Kromer, the two revealed their wish to resign shortly before Christmas. They accused Groener of not being strict enough to lead. A conversation between the two of them and the national coach came about through Kromer’s mediation. Groener is said to have been surprised. He doesn’t want to give everything, his players should act independently.

F + FAZ.NET complete Trust in our well-founded corona reporting and secure 30 days of free access to FAZ.NET. GET F + FREE NOW



Kromer and Groener are working on the latest tournament this week in video conferences with the national players. The next course begins in Bensheim in mid-March, followed by the decisive eligibility games for the World Cup in Spain at the end of the year in April. The accusation of poor leadership and the poor performance of the German women meanwhile created a difficult mix for the experienced coach.

Hardly any arguments for Groener

In the three tournaments under his direction, the team just missed the semifinals. Groener could hardly collect arguments for himself and his work. Nevertheless, it seems right that the DHB extended its contract in 2019 to the end of 2021. The atmosphere in the team is good, which wasn’t always the case in the past, and at least some of the Groener’s women have shown that they can keep up with the world’s best. Kromer and DHB President Andreas Michelmann rate Groener’s work generally positively.

Circular runner Behnke and playmaker Naidzinavicius didn’t want to say anything about their resignations; In Behnke’s case, the last word does not seem to have been spoken regarding a possible return. Naidzinavicius got her ticket for Denmark after fluctuating performances at the club because other players had injured themselves in their position. Both were dissatisfied with what had been achieved during the European Championship and were touched by the discussion about the lack of leadership in the German team. Once again, there was a lack of characters who could keep a cool head in the crucial minutes. This also went to Behnke and Naidzinavicius’ address.

As can be heard, there has been repeated criticism of the respective national coach from the circle of players in recent years. Kromer says: “Our opinion of the coach is not influenced by what a player says. We listen to it and then judge it internally. ”Kromer was also irritated when he heard from Naidzinavicius and Behnke in December that they had not been convinced of Groener’s management style from day one. That would have been the subject of a very early conversation the two of them had with Groener, instead of bringing it up after three years, he thinks.