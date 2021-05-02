B.lake Bailey was a sought-after man until last week. His book “Philip Roth. The Biography ”was on the New York Times bestseller list, and Bailey gave many interviews. The author had not only received a six-figure advance payment for the book, he had also inherited the Eames Chair of the writer who died in 2018 and was happy to show it off as a sign of his success. After all, Roth, one of the most important American writers of the 20th century, had given Bailey’s biography his blessing and had long conversations with him in return. Bailey’s book was also a great success for WW Norton. But then two women accused the biographer of rape and Norton decided to take a drastic step.

The publisher announced on Tuesday that it would permanently take the book out of print. Shortly afterwards, the digital versions and the audio book were no longer available. The week before, Norton had already stopped the delivery and promotion of the biography. Bailey’s 2014 memoir, “The Splendid Things We Planned”, is also no longer in print. Norton’s director Julia Reidhead announced that the publisher would donate to organizations that help victims of sex crimes – up to the amount of the advance Bailey had received. As a publisher, the authors are given a “powerful platform” in civil society, according to Reidhead. “With that power comes the responsibility to weigh our commitment to our writers against the recognition of our public role and our knowledge of our nation’s historical failure to properly listen to and respect women and diverse groups,” it said.