D.he children’s book author Galia Oz describes her own dark childhood experiences differently in her latest book than in previous dark childhood experiences. “When I was a child, my father beat me, insulted and humiliated me,” the 56-year-old woman begins her autobiography. “He called me dirt.” It was not about temporary tantrums, but about “ongoing sadistic abuse”, he wanted to make sure “that I break”. Once the father hit the mother in the presence of the daughter, but the parents made life hell for the child together: “I was rejected and hated.”

The charges are difficult to investigate, as the father has been dead for three years. But since he is Amos Oz, Israel’s most famous writer, Galia Oz was certain that he would be heard. After all, Amos Oz was more than a writer – at the same time an image of the Israeli peace camp and a moral authority beyond the country.

Lived together in great love

Amos Oz, whose own mother committed suicide when he was twelve, wrote about families and a trail of darkness runs through the work. He was a wounded soul and he might hurt others. But his two other children, the historian Fania Oz-Salzberger and the poet Daniel Oz, his grandchildren and his widow Nili Oz present a completely different view of things. They were shocked by the publication of Galia Oz, which they had not previously been informed about. Nili Oz said on Israeli radio that she was not beaten, but lived in great love with her husband for almost sixty years. The old lady did not want to comment on her daughter’s other allegations. Fania Oz-Salzberger announced on behalf of the rest of the family: “We have known another Amos in our whole life.” Seven years ago, the sister broke off contact with the family, and she did not come to the father’s funeral either. “Galia’s pain is palpable. But we remember differently. Amazingly different. “

A number of other statements by various family members followed on Facebook and Twitter. Daniel Oz writes that his father was “not an angel, just a person”. “But he was the best person I have ever met.” Amos Oz’s family was the most important thing in the world. “Of course we were not one of the happy families,” said Daniel Oz, “there were mistakes.” There was a real core in Galia’s words that should not be denied. Again and again, however, Amos Oz tried to get closer to his daughter Galia, tried to correct himself.



The siblings Galia and Daniel Oz at the Book Fair in Guadalajara, Mexico

Even a man of letters stylized as superhuman has human traits and faults. Even those who work for peace can have contentious qualities in themselves. While the subject of Amos Oz does not play a major role in the Israeli public, apart from a few hateful messages on the Internet, the liberal newspaper of the old establishment, “Haaretz”, and journalists from the political right are working on the figure of Oz. It is neither about the pain of Galia Oz nor about questions of domestic violence or even the burden of the wider family, but about the role of the father and grandfather as prophet of the left. The book by Galia Oz should be read as a “political document” which “extinguishes the glow of the left lighthouses”, proclaims the right-wing newspaper “Makor Rishon”. And in “Haaretz” it was claimed that there is no real leftist and no humanism where someone does not protect his little daughter. Human sensitivity and empathy are not possible, “neither for the Palestinians nor for the poor”.

With her book, she wanted to provide people who were in a similar situation to her back then with “a kind of life jacket”, says Galia Oz. But that is the least talked about. Finally, Galia Oz calls her book “Something, camouflaged as love” – in direct reference to the main work of her father, “A story of love and darkness”. Beyond his books, Amos Oz remains a symbol for many things in Israel, even after his death. Now it became known that he was human.