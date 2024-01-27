The rejection of UNRWA is global in the face of accusations by the Israeli government about the alleged involvement of some of its officials in the Hamas attacks on October 7 in Israel. Several countries announced the suspension of funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and Israel is seeking international support to prevent UNRWA activities in a post-war scenario. On the ground, the humanitarian situation is worsening with intense bombings in the south of the Gaza Strip. According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 26,257 people have died in Gaza since the war escalated more than three months ago.

Rejection of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA) is growing in different parts of the world. This Saturday, January 27, several countries such as Canada, Australia and Italy announced that they will suspend their funding to the UN organization.

The announcements come just one day after the UN began an investigation against several employees, given the information provided by Israel that they had been involved in the Hamas attacks against southern Israel, on October 7, in the that more than 1,200 people died, according to the Israeli government.

The commissioner general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, stated that in order to advance the investigations, the officials allegedly involved were removed from their positions, although no details were given about their identities.

The UN Secretary General declared himself “horrified” after receiving this information and called for an “independent, urgent and exhaustive” investigation.

After this information was made known, the United States reacted. The White House announced that it would suspend its “additional funding for UNRWA.” A measure that will be taken until the accusations are reviewed.

The countries that join the rejection

Australia has the same idea. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, who said she was “deeply concerned” about the situation.

“We are speaking with partners and will temporarily suspend the disbursement of recent financing,” he said on his X account.

Allegations UNRWA staff were involved in the abhorrent October 7 terror attacks are deeply concerning. Australia welcomes UNRWA's swift response and will engage closely on investigations. We are speaking with partners and will temporarily pause disbursement of recent funding. pic.twitter.com/Havwserjh3 — Senator Penny Wong (@SenatorWong) January 27, 2024



On the other hand, Wong said they recognized UNRWA's “immediate response, including the termination of contracts and the initiation of an investigation.”

Further west, Italy also made the same decision as several of its allied countries. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani did not explicitly refer to the accusations, but he did say: “The Italian Government has suspended funding to UNRWA after the atrocious attack against Israel on October 7.”

The Italian Government has suspected financing @UNRWA dopo the atroce attack by Hamas against Israel on October 7. Paesi Alleati have recently taken this decision. We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, protecting the security of Israel. — Antonio Tajani (@Antonio_Tajani) January 27, 2024



In the Americas, Canada's International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen announced that his country had “temporarily paused any additional funding to UNRWA while it conducts a thorough investigation into these allegations.” He added: “If the allegations turn out to be true, Canada expects UNRWA to act immediately against those determined to have been involved in Hamas terrorist attacks.”

Israel opposes UNRWA continuing its operations after the war

For its part, Israel announced that it will seek to prevent UNRWA from operating in Gaza in a post-war scenario. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country assured that it seeks to guarantee that the agency is not “part of the day after.” He also expressed the desire to “stop” all his activities.

In addition, the head of the portfolio, Israel Katz, said he would seek support from the United States, the European Union and other donor countries.

Hamas also responded this Saturday. The Islamist group's press office criticized Israel's “threats” against UNRWA.

“We ask the UN and international organizations not to give in to threats and blackmail” from Israel, Hamas said.

The situation on the ground: fighting in Khan Younis and deaths increase

While the focus is on UNRWA; On the ground, clashes continue. The situation is especially difficult in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Residents have reported intense aerial bombardment and tank fire, which has affected two of the main hospitals in the most important city in the south of the Palestinian enclave, Al-Amal and Al-Nasser. Israel has assured that health center personnel exist to ensure their operation and has indicated that Hamas operates in or near these places. Accusations rejected by the Islamist group.

The Israeli military said it had killed at least 11 gunmen who tried to plant explosives near troops.

For its part, Hamas said it fired an anti-tank gun at Israeli armored vehicles in the southwest of the city.

This Saturday, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that at least 26,257 people have died in Palestinian territory since the most recent escalation of the conflict with Israel began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas carried out the armed incursion into Israel. In addition, it reported that another 64,797 have been injured.

With Reuters and AFP