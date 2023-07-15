Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

From holiday flirt to rapist? According to the Mallorcan investigators, a suspect recognized during the night that he had “gone too far” with the alleged victim.

Palma de Mallorca – It is a serious accusation that a group of Mallorca vacationers from Germany is facing and which now seems to be confirmed: On Thursday night (July 13th), six young men are said to have killed an 18-year-old tourist who also comes from Germany, have raped.

According to local media, the Spanish police have secured a cell phone video of one of the men, which could seriously incriminate the suspects. Currently the content would be evaluated. Based on the video and witness statements, the investigators reconstructed the alleged course of events from that night.

Allegation of gang rape in Mallorca: Police describe the alleged course of the crime

As the Majorca newspaper citing a police press release, the alleged victim initially went back to her hotel voluntarily with one of the six young men between the ages of 21 and 23. The two had met the night before on the party mile in Playa de Palma. After the two were denied access to the woman’s hotel, they moved on to the hotel where some of the suspects were staying.

According to Spanish authorities, four men are said to have forced the young woman from Germany to perform sexual acts and one filmed the assault with his mobile phone. © Clara Margais/dpa

There, two friends of the young man, with whom the 18-year-old went, first entered his room. Three more were then added, according to the police press release. “Four of them forced the victim to perform sexual acts,” it says. A fifth filmed the sexual assault with a mobile phone. From the sixth suspect is loud Majorca newspaper not explicitly mentioned in the press release.

Group of Germans is said to have raped a woman: the suspect realizes that he has “gone too far”.

The alleged victim fled to the bathroom during the course of the event, after which one of the suspects is said to have followed her. He had shown understanding and tried to calm the young woman down. This is evident from the testimonies. He realized “that he had gone too far with her” and is said to have finally persuaded her to accompany him to her friends’ hotel.

It is not mentioned whether this is the man whom the woman previously voluntarily accompanied. Whether the man was ultimately involved in the actions is also based on the information from Majorca newspaper not out. In the friends’ hotel, the woman called the police and was then taken to the hospital.

Possible rape in Mallorca: Six men arrested – long detention possible

The six men were then arrested and are to be brought before the magistrate on Saturday (July 15). If convicted, they could face several years in prison. In Spain, rape is punishable by up to 12 years in prison. But even before that, the suspects could be behind bars longer – similar to the German “kegel brothers” in the summer of 2022, who were in custody for weeks after being accused of arson. Whether it comes to that, or whether the men could be released on bail, will be decided by the magistrate in Palma. (rku)