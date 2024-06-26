Latin America is aware of the political and public order situation in Bolivia during the afternoon of this Wednesday, after Juan José Zúñiga, commander general of the Army, threatened to take over the government headquarters building. Besides, The vice president of Bolivia, David Choquehuanca, denounced that an attempted ‘Coup d’état’ is underway.

Images and videos show the tense situation in the South American country. There are military tanks in front of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia, in the city of La Paz.

A military tank heads towards the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia, this Wednesday in La Paz (Bolivia). Photo:EFE Share

Added to this, one of the tanks tried to force their way into the Palacio Quemado, headquarters of the Executive. According to Vice President Choquehuanca, this is an attempted coup against the administration of Luis Arce.

Video of the military tank hitting the doors of the Government headquarters

The vehicle hit the doors of the Quemado Palace, in La Paz, at around 3:51 pm in an attempt to enter the palace. The video of the exact moment was captured by television media.

Before knocking down the doors of the palace, Colonel Zúñiga stated before journalists that the military intended to recover the homeland.

Deployment of troops in the country’s capital

There is a strong presence of uniformed officers and their troops in the area. The situation draws the attention of the region and Local media record every movement in the city in view of what may occur in the next few hours in Plaza Murillo.

On the other hand, The local press reports that the tear gas fired by the military prevents passage to Plaza Murillo.

“We denounce irregular mobilizations of some units of the Bolivian Army. Democracy must be respected,” wrote President Luis Arce on his social network X.

Military personnel in the vicinity of the headquarters of the Government of Bolivia, this Wednesday in La Paz (Bolivia). Photo:EFE Share

Officials from the Quemado Palace take refuge

Journalistic recordings show workers and officials of the Palacio Quemado, located in Plaza Murillo, taking refuge from the possible seizure of the building. The videos show a group of men placing furniture at the entrances to prevent the possible entry of the military.

🇧🇴 | URGENT: At this moment the government of Bolivia is barricading itself in the Palacio Quemado (seat of government) with the furniture of the building. pic.twitter.com/CydDJrHhRI — Agustín Antonetti (@agusantonetti) June 26, 2024

*With data from EFE