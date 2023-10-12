Back to the origins for Alleanza Assicurazioni, a Generali Group company, which chose Genoa, the city where it was founded in 1898, to bring together consultants and management from all over Italy to celebrate its 125th anniversary together with over 10 thousand people. At the annual convention entitled ‘Our style makes us unique’, which was held today at the Magazzini del Cotone, Davide Passero, CEO of the Company, took stock of the development path started in 2015 with the signature of the ‘Pact for sustainable growth’ and outlined the guidelines for the continuation of the industrial cycle based on distribution quality, data analytics, digitalisation, diversification (with a focus on protection) and investments.

Even in a multi-crisis context (pandemic, inflation, rates, etc.) which has significantly changed the scenario in which it was launched, the strategy of the ‘Pact for sustainable growth’ – which focused on increasing consultancy skills, with investments in training of the Network (1 million hours of training provided every year), technology and innovation of the range of offers – has allowed Alleanza to record constant growth in total premium income in 7 years (+39%) making it climb 5 positions among Italian Life companies: it went from 9th to 4th position. In 2022, total premium income stood at 6.3 billion euros despite a declining market (-7.2%). New production also confirmed the previous year’s levels: in 2022 it exceeded 3 billion euros despite a sharply contracting market (-14%). Net collection was positive, amounting to 1.31 billion euros (versus a sharply declining market of -48%).

Also in the first half of 2023, Alleanza confirmed the growth trend with a Total Premium Collection of over 3.2 billion euros, up by 1.8% compared to a declining market (-2.2%), with the new production exceeding 1.6 billion euros and positive net collections of 297 million euros. Alleanza Assicurazioni today has one of the highest solvency ratios on the market with Solvency II equal to 291%.

Giancarlo Fancel, country manager and CEO of Generali Italia declared: “In 125 years, Alleanza and its Network have contributed to writing the history of the insurance sector. An important path of continuous innovation, facing challenging scenarios with proactivity and agility and overcoming them successfully. This year too, Alleanza stood out by achieving important objectives in both production and collection, despite a very complex context, generating value for the entire Generali Group in Italy. I am convinced that the passion that I have seen first-hand today, here together with our consultants, will give a further boost to Alleanza’s path to always be alongside families in all the important moments of life”.

Davide Passero, CEO of Alleanza Assicurazioni and country chief marketing & product officer of Generali Italia declared: “It is a return to the origins in Genoa, the city where our company was founded in 1898, an iconic and symbolic place for the 125 years of Alliance: here seven years ago we signed the pact for sustainable growth which, despite the numerous challenges that the context has posed to us, has led us today to achieve record results and achieve all our objectives. We have focused on the development of protection and investments, on the push for digitalisation, on business diversification and on distribution quality. Today we want to take a further leap: we have the ambition of becoming a data driven company, using data to better respond to new customer needs. We want to do it with our unique style, to do business well and generate a positive impact on society, also creating stable employment: in the last 5 years we have hired over 1,300 people”.

To guarantee an increasingly better customer experience to its consultants and clients with innovative and personalized solutions, today Alleanza aims to become a data driven company through a path based on: digitalisation, the first 100% digitalised network in Europe, and with over 90% of the policies issued full digital, started the ‘Data enterprise intelligence’ project, i.e. the creation of a data lake with the aim of developing innovative advanced analysis models to increasingly respond to customer needs; professional qualification: more than 1 million hours of training are provided every year; today over 2,600 consultants (about a third of the total) have obtained the qualification of financial consultant; diversification of the business with a focus on Protection: thanks to its distinctive skills in the protection, life, health and home sectors, Alleanza continued its growth in this sector by quadrupling the Total Protection Collection in 7 years, which in 2022 exceeded 350 million euros (+70 million euros compared to the previous year).

During the convention, ‘Valore 125 celebration’ was also launched, an investment insurance solution which has the objective of an expected return for the customer of 3% in the first 2 years, thanks to the historic separate management of Alleanza, Fondo ‘Euro St. George’. Alleanza’s ‘National Financial and Insurance Education Plan’ continues to spread financial and insurance culture to the community. Alleanza Assicurazioni is committed to a mission that has seen it as a protagonist for years: that of increasing the financial and insurance education of Italians, an important social role in line with the objectives of the UN Agenda for 2030.

In 2020, Alleanza launched a “National Financial and Insurance Education Program”, divided into free seminars which in recent years have registered over 300 thousand participants in more than 3,500 events, divided between ‘Protection day’, ‘Investment day’ and ‘Previdenza day’. The commitment of local events was amplified with an editorial plan on social media, radio and ad hoc columns, reaching over 80 million contacts.

This year too the Company joins the ‘Financial Education Month’, organized by the Financial Education Committee and supported by the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy – through a series of events which will culminate on 25 October in Rome with the presentation of the ‘Edufin index, the second edition of the Observatory of Alleanza Assicurazioni and Fondazione Mario Gasbarri, in collaboration with SDA Bocconi, on the financial and insurance awareness and behavior of Italians.