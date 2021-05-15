London (Reuters)

Allardyce faced relegation from the Premier League for the first time in his career, when West Brom lost 3-1 to Arsenal of London and slipped to the penultimate place among the tournament’s twentieth teams with 26 points, 11 points behind Brighton & Hove Albion, 17th place, before the last three rounds. Of season.

Allardyce, 66, said: I will make the final decision before our match against Leeds on May 23rd. I have not made a decision yet, there are many aspects that have yet to be revealed.

Allardyce took over at West Brom last December, succeeding his predecessor Slavin Bilic, who was sacked while the team was ranked 19 and below the last.

“The problem is that I can’t accept this, because I never expected this situation when I took on,” Allardyce said. He added: I have never had such an experience since the seventies or eighties, but I have to accept it as it is. West Brom will meet at Liverpool on Sunday.