Antico Vinaio, end of joint venture with Percassi group

The partnership between the Gruppo Percassi and All’Antico Vinaio ended after less than two years. The news was announced suddenly via a joint press release, shortly after the opening of their fourth store together last March. According to the press release relaunched by Pambianconews, the initial goal of the collaboration was to accelerate the growth of the brand during a period of development. With the achievement of a critical mass of stores nationwide, All’Antico Vinaio has advanced from an entrepreneurial dimension to that of a company with international projection.



Despite the end of the partnership, relations between the two parties continue with mutual respect. In December 2022, Antonio Percassi and Tommaso Mazzanti announced a 50/50 joint venture called Av Retail, which generated revenues of 2.9 million euros in 2023. In about a year and a half, they have opened four new stores in Italy (Verona, Naples, Bergamo and Milan), but no new locations have been opened in Europe.

In the meantime, All’Antico Vinaio has opened several new stores, including in Las Vegas and Los Angeles, as well as a fourth store in Milan last April, the third in the Lombardy city. In 2022, the company All’Antico Vinaio Italia srl ​​reported revenues of 10.7 million euros, with an EBITDA of 1.2 million and a net profit of 565 thousand euros.