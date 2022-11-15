Bolsonar journalist Allan dos Santos went in front of the hotel where STF (Federal Supreme Court) Minister Alexandre de Moraes and other ministers were staying in New York, in the United States, to protest.

Using a microphone, the Bolsonarista spoke asking police officers not to comply with the minister’s judicial decisions. According to him, freedom of expression is being violated in Brazil. Allan dos Santos lied when he said that there were no elections in Brazil. The 2nd round of elections took place on October 30th. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) was elected president. The TCU (Union Court of Auditors), the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) and the Ministry of Defense found no irregularities in the election.

The OAS (Organization of American States), an international observer of the elections in Brazil, stated that the TSE’s level of solidity in carrying out the election was high.

Watch Allan dos Santos’ speech (4min05s):

The ministers were in New York to participate in the Lide Brazil Conference, at HCNY (Harvard Club of New York), this Monday (14.Nov.2022). In all, 5 STF ministers participated in the event: Alexandre de Moraes, Dias Toffoli, Roberto Barroso, Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandowski. the former president Michel Temer (MDB) also participated in the meeting. He was also targeted by protesters.

Read other articles on the subject:

OUTLET FROM JUSTICE

Allan dos Santos is the subject of 2 inquiries in the STF: one investigates the dissemination of false news against the Supreme; the other, the organization of digital militias created to attack democratic institutions.

In October 2021, Moraes ordered the preventive detention of Allan dos Santos. At the time, the judge also ordered the Ministry of Justice and Public Security and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to start the extradition process for the journalist, who currently lives in the US. Allan dos Santos has been on the run ever since.