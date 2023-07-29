Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/28/2023 – 21:05 Share

Banned from social networks for spreading false news, Bolsonarist blogger Allan dos Santos and podcaster Bruno Aiub, known as Monark, managed to find space on Spotify, a streaming platform (reproduction on demand by the user) of music and podcasts.

Monark opened a channel that bears his name on the platform. On July 11, he received Allan dos Santos on MonarkTalk, for an episode that lasted three hours and 38 minutes. To the Estadãothe company said that the content does not violate its guidelines and, therefore, was kept on the air.

Interviewee and interviewer identify themselves as victims of a “dictatorship of the Judiciary”. The blogger is presented by Monark as the person who “managed to be more persecuted than I was”. This is the thread of the first few minutes of the program.

The video that illustrates the interview is hosted on the Canadian site Rumble, which raises the banner of being a platform “immune to the culture of cancellation”.

With his back to a flag of the United States and one of Brazil, Allan dos Santos says that in the US he has a “free” life abroad. “I can travel around the United States, I can travel, fly, I have my driver’s license, my work permit, I can work here, like I do with my company. Here, nobody can do anything to me. And he (Alexandre de Moraes) tried everything.”

Monark compared his own case to agree with the respondent. “Of all the people that ‘Xandão’ persecuted, Daniel Silveira and you are the people he attacked with the most anger and strength. I already cursed Alexandre de Moraes.” The rest of the episode went through themes such as dictatorships in Latin America, the Soviet Union, the Lula government and Jair Bolsonaro.

On social networks, there is a growing movement that raises the hashtag (symbol #, used to gather publications on the same subject) “Spotify supports fake news”, in repudiation of the presence of Allan dos Santos on the network. The Sleeping Giants Brasil page is leading the movement.

banned from networks

Both Monark and Allan were banned from social networks by determination of Supreme Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

In the midst of investigations on January 8th, when the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília were vandalized by radicals, Alexandre de Moraes ordered the banning of Monark from social networks on June 14th of this year.

He would have attacked the electoral system when he said, during an interview: “We see the TSE censoring people, we see Alexandre de Moraes arresting people, you see a lot of things happening, and at the same time they prevent the transparency of the ballot boxes ? What’s the interest? Manipulate the polls? Manipulate elections?

The decision covers Instagram, Rumble, Telegram, Twitter and YouTube and provides for hourly fines for both sides: BRL 100,000 for the platforms, if you keep Monark’s profiles, and BRL 10,000 for the podcaster, if you spread false content by other ways.

Allan dos Santos, on the other hand, is investigated in the digital militias inquiry, also reported by Moraes, and is suspected of participating in an organized network of attacks on political opponents of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The blogger commanded the Terça Livre channel, overthrown by court order. Today he lives in the United States, on the run from Brazilian justice, which issued an arrest warrant against him. The current government has promised to extradite him.

Nazi Party in Brazil

Monark was one of the presenters of the Flow Podcast, one of the most listened programs by Brazilians. In February 2022, he defended that the country could have a Nazi party. Because of this statement, which was interpreted as a gesture of apology for crime, he was removed from the program.

At the time, Monark tried to return to YouTube by creating a new channel, but was barred by the platform itself.