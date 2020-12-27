The Allahabad High Court once again introduced a Hindu woman to her Muslim husband, saying that ‘the woman has the right to live her life on her own terms’. A bench of Justices Pankaj Naqvi and Vivek Agrawar gave the order during the hearing of the habeas corpus petition filed by the woman’s husband. The man had complained in his petition that the Nari Niketan or Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had sent him to his parents against his wife’s will.

After hearing the woman’s statement, the bench found that the woman also wanted to live with her husband. The court said, “The woman is free to go her own free will without any third party restriction or interruption.” The court also dismissed the FIR filed against the woman’s husband in which he was charged with kidnapping the woman.

The court also upheld the order of the Chief Judicial Magistrate to send the woman to Nari Niketan and said that the trial court, CWC Etah, has not complied with the legal provisions in the case.

The court said that the woman’s date of birth is October 4, 1999, which means she is an adult but the trial court did not comply with the provision that when any school certificate is shown then none of the other evidence matters as much.

On 16 December, the court ordered the police to produce the woman on 18 December. After this, the court meeting the woman said, ‘Since the woman is an adult and has the right to live life on her own terms, if the woman wants to live with her husband, then she will be free from any third party’s free will, without restriction. He is free to go. ‘