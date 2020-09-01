Highlights: Big relief to Dr. Kafeel, accused in Oxigen scandal at Gorakhpur BRD Medical College

NSA Act imposed by Yogi government against Kafeel quashed by High Court

Along with this, the High Court has also ordered the release of Dr. Kafeel from jail immediately.

Lucknow

The High Court has given great relief to the accused Dr. Kafeel in the Oxygen case of Gorakhpur BRD Medical College, Uttar Pradesh. The NSA Act imposed on him by the Yogi government has been quashed by the High Court. With this, the High Court has ordered the release of Dr. Kafeel immediately. The Supreme Court had given orders to give a decision in Dr. Kafeel’s case soon.

Dr. Kafeel Khan was arrested from Mumbai for making controversial statements at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He is currently in Mathura jail. The trial for the release of Dr. Kafeel was going on after February 10 in this case. But a lawsuit was written against him under the NSA.

A provocative speech was given against the CAA

In December, Dr. Kafeel along with Yogendra Yadav made a controversial statement in AMU regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). A civil lines case was filed against Kafeel on this. In the same case, there was preparation for release after February 10, but before that action was taken under NSA.

Supreme Court gave order to complete the hearing within 15 days

Dr. Kafeel filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the detention under Rasuka (NSA). On August 11, the Supreme Court, while hearing his petition, ordered that the hearing on Dr. Kafil’s pending petition in the High Court be completed within 15 days.

Brother told the decision as historic

Dr. Kafeel’s brother Adil Khan said, ‘The Allahabad High Court quashed the National Security Act against Dr. Kafeel Khan. I welcome this decision of the High Court and thank the court. This decision will be an example in history.