People’s Artist of Russia, Soviet pop singer Alla Yoshpe died at the age of 84. About this on your page in Facebook reported the writer Maria Arbatova.

“A man of unreal beauty and talent. God forbid Stakhan (Stakhan Rakhimov – the singer’s husband, with whom she performed a duet – approx. “Lenta.ru”) health and strength to endure this loss … “- reads the entry.

The reasons for the death of the artist have not been specified.

Yoshpe was born in 1937 in Moscow. She graduated from the Faculty of Philosophy of Moscow State University, as a soloist she participated in the pop-symphony orchestra of the university. In 1960, at an amateur art competition of Moscow universities, she met with Stakhan Rakhimov, they formed a duet, the peak of its popularity was in the 60s-70s of the last century. The couple tried to leave for Israel in 1979, but they were not released and later banned from performing on stage, as a result of which the musicians began to give home concerts. In 2002, the couple became People’s Artists of Russia.

