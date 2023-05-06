TASS: singer Alla Pugacheva came to the funeral of Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin

Pop singer Alla Pugacheva arrived at the farewell ceremony for Russian fashion designer Valentin Yudashkin. This is reported TASS.

It is known that the funeral takes place in the Funeral Hall of the Troekurovsky cemetery. The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, artists Klara Novikova, Bedros Kirkorov, Oleg Gazmanov and fashion expert Evelina Khromchenko also came to say goodbye.

Earlier, singer Laima Vaikule announced that the artist plans to come to the farewell ceremony with the designer. “Alla told me the day before yesterday that she was flying to the funeral of Valentin Yudashkin. She said: “Valya came to me quite ill a couple of weeks ago. Am I now that I won’t go to his funeral?” Vaikule quoted Pugacheva as saying.

Valentin Yudashkin died on Tuesday, May 2, at the age of 59. The death of the designer was announced by his wife Marina Yudashkina. The cause of death was kidney cancer at the last stage and metastases in the head, which doctors identified back in 2016.

Valentin Yudashkin is a Soviet and Russian fashion designer, born in the village of Bakovka in the Moscow region. In 1991, he became the first Russian designer to show his collection at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion designer created costumes for the Russian Olympic team. Participated in the development of uniforms for the military of the RF Armed Forces.