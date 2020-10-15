All points of the all-Ukrainian poll of citizens, which will be held on October 25 along with the local elections at the initiative of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, have been disclosed. They are published by Strana.ua.

Among the issues are the introduction of life imprisonment for corruption crimes, the creation of a free economic zone in the Donbass, the reduction of the number of deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to 300, the legalization of medical marijuana and the use of security guarantees given to Ukraine under the Budapest Memorandum.

A source in the president’s office confirmed the accuracy of the poll, adding that “the questions are still like this, but there is still discussion.”

Earlier, Zelensky announced an all-Ukrainian poll on October 25 during local elections. “I’ll ask you five important questions. About what we discuss on the street, in the kitchen and on the Internet. What we argue about with friends, parents or taxi drivers. About something we have never been asked about before, ”he said in a video message posted.