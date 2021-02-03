Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse’s novel carries the voices of three generations in the memory of the Rwandan drama. A novel sublimated by the beauty and the strangeness of the mother tongue, Kinyarwanda. A writing of great contained emotion to tell of crossbreeding, exile and transmission.

Identity is first and foremost the language, for you it is bilingual, we see it in your writing nourished by the flamboyance of the mother tongue. If French is analytical, the Japanese language photographic, what can we say about the Kinyarwanda language?

It is a very metaphorical language, stuffed with tasty proverbs that can say a whole world in a few words. It’s a magnificent language that I had to pretend not to speak during the genocide in order to survive (to make the killers believe that I was a real Frenchwoman). In this language, there is as much in what is said as in what is silent. And making the silences heard was also a real issue for me.

Kinyarwanda is my mother tongue, and I am extremely attached to it. This language produced an ancient and refined oral poetry. This is the one in which I started to name the world. But very quickly, when I entered the Belgian international school in Butare, I switched to teaching exclusively in French; it is the language in which I learned to read and write. The books that brought me into the world of literature were in French. For me, Kinyarwanda then became the language of speaking, of daily family life, while French was that of writing and studying. I am therefore the fruit, by borrowing this beautiful formula from Patrick Chamoiseau, of an “oraliture” which mixes these two worlds and which makes the specificity of my own language, my language of a writer.

Your novel tells of “lost” roots, exile, identity, memory and transmission, with the genocide of the Tutsi in Rwanda as a backdrop, but your testimony remains brief and metaphorical, as if it were still unspeakable. ?

Certainly these are terrible and painful stories to relate, but words can tell it all, the proof: the many testimonies published by survivors. It is not so much that it is unspeakable, but that it is above all impossible to hear. When I arrived in France, I realized, that despite all the kindness and hospitality that people showed me, few were willing to hear what I had to say; so I decided to shut up…. After fifteen years I started to write, but choosing literature. I wanted to find a way to finally be heard. The art of fiction allowed a reassuring distancing. I also decided to speak not of the 100 days of the Tutsi genocide, but of the before and after, without euphemizing anything, taking a step aside. Telling the consequences of this event in our lives as adolescents who have become adults too quickly, our lives as women who have become mothers, confronted with the abysmal question of transmission to our children. But tell it through “intimate stories” of everyday life, tales (the news) or a universal novel with which the readership of the whole world can identify. For me, it was a question of taking people (human brothers, human sisters) by the hand, gently, without frightening them, and nevertheless bringing them to the edge of the abyss of our existence.





The 2020 Francophonie Five Continents Prize was awarded to Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse for her book “All your dispersed children”. (Editions Autrement)

In your novel, your characters choose their first name?

My characters choose their first name, to free themselves from the determinism that encloses them. It is also a novel about the different assignments or injunctions that can be imposed by a societal system, whether yesterday or today, patriarchal, postcolonial or racist. Blanche is a resilient woman and mother who takes her story in hand and, in doing so, shows the way for her mixed-race son by giving him the freedom not to choose between the 2 worlds, but to wear them both with lightness and a assumed wealth.

How can you continue to live in the same houses, when you come across your executioners on a daily basis?

It is all the courage (unheard of) of the survivors today, the sacrifice they have agreed to make so that peace returns to their country. So many terrible things have happened in this country, humanity has gone astray in such a proportion that, for some, to stand still, to greet each other, to still be able to believe in the communicative capacities of a hug is a matter of a miracle.

Is this prize from the five continents that celebrates the diversity of the French language important to you?

It is a very good prize, because of what it carries with meaning, of a language which can today bring together and allow the sharing of universes, destinies, projects. To be together. My gratitude goes out to the members of the jury, the wonderful writers that I have read and admired for a long time.

Remember and transmit (said Primo Lévi), but had adopted in “Si c’est un homme”, a white writing, almost sociological, while you on the contrary, the luxuriance of words and landscapes and the restraint of feelings.

In my first published texts (Ejo, followed by Lézardes and other short stories), I actually reflected on this question of the appropriate language to express this despicable experience. I was thinking in particular then of the sluggish language of Imre Kertész in “Being without destiny”, a book which had been given to me by a Rwandan surviving friend and which had touched me a lot, an author whose work has accompanied me since. . So in my news I knew that I could not afford the slightest “flamboyance” given the subject, that it was necessary to try to “reinvent our languages” to say before and after the genocide for the survivors (Ejo in Kinyarwanda means both “yesterday” and “tomorrow”). Then I wrote a collection of prose poems and tasted words in a new way, in a language that finally sings and opens up to another story, to a possible resurrection of words. The novel, written in the wake, carries this particular music, no doubt I authorized myself because precisely I had moved away from the eye of the storm by writing a story of interbreeding and transmission to the born grandson ” on the other side of disaster “.

But what color are the jacaranda flowers, these trees that come back throughout your novel?

The color of nostalgia, mauve blue like the twilight over Butare.