It shouldn’t catch you again because it’s been warning for quite some time, but if it does, here’s a final warning: Google Play Music will disappear permanently on February 24 and with it all your music will disappear, including the one that you manually uploaded to the service, the playlists you created and even individual tracks or full albums that you purchased.

That Google Play Music has its days numbered and your music collection also warned you more than a year ago, when it was confirmed that YouTube Music is your replacement, settling as the only music service for streaming of Google. Since then, we have followed the track of the dismantling process and in May 2020 we informed you that the data migration system, with the occasional setback, had been launched.

There was no rush, of course: the Internet giant has given more than enough time for all Google Play Music users to migrate or export their music, providing facilities and, of course, advising via email messages to the associated account of the change that was coming and of the ways available so that nobody loses anything. But time is merciless, like it or not, and the deadline is just around the corner.

In fact, Google Play Music as such stopped working last October, but the company has kept all the data on its servers so that the furthest behind can be given the opportunity to rescue their music collection. This opportunity ends, it should be repeated, on February 24, the date from which it will no longer be possible to recover anything that was there. If by any chance you are in that situation, you have three options: