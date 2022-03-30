The official spokesman for the National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management, Dr. Taher Al-Buraik Al-Amri, announced the update of the protocol for organizing prayer in mosques and chapels during the blessed month of Ramadan, expanding the reception of worshipers and resuming many of the procedures that were suspended due to the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that All procedures will be subject to continuous supervision and monitoring from the beginning of the month of Ramadan, and the procedures will be modified or updated according to the epidemiological situation and according to the data of continuous follow-up.

The new update stipulates that women’s chapels will return to normal during the holy month, and the update also stipulates the resumption of daily mosque lessons after afternoon or evening prayers and the lectures of the guests of His Highness the President of the State in mosques, and allowing drinking water to be distributed to worshipers provided that it is canned, with an emphasis on The necessity of having volunteers to monitor the precautionary measures in mosques and women’s chapels, such as the obligation to wear a mask, the obligation to use personal or single-use carpets, and adherence to all precautionary measures in place in advance.

The new update included keeping the distance of one meter between worshipers while allowing the establishment of Tarawih prayers throughout the holy month, and the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days of the blessed month of Ramadan, according to certain regulations, including that the time between the evening prayers and the establishment of the evening prayers be 20 minutes, and 45 minutes are allocated for the evening prayers. With the Tarawih prayer, 8 units of intercession and the Witr prayer are performed. Tarawih prayers are held immediately after the evening prayer, and a time not exceeding 45 minutes is allocated during the Tahajjud prayer in the last ten days of the month of Ramadan.

The update also stipulated amending the queues of worshipers to be in a straight (vertical) shape instead of a zigzag, in order to facilitate the process of entry, exit and organization, and to restore the residency times for the five daily prayers to their previous era before the pandemic, and to continue providing the Qur’an in mosques and chapels, provided they are sterilized after use.



