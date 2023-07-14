Sarees are the staple outfit for Indian women everywhere. They have been the most sought for and popular dress for Indian women over the years. And this popularity has led to the rise of different types of sarees across the different states of India. Each state has come up with its own types, fabrics, and patterns of saree. And so you get the beautiful Kanchipuram sarees from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu.

Origin of Kanchipuram Sarees

Also known as Kanjeevaram sarees, these sarees originated from a little village in Tamil Nadu called Kanchipuram. Using pure mulberry silk and artful zari leads to some of the most beautiful sarees you will ever find. The beauty of these sarees is the reason why they are the top choice for many Indian brides as well as for important and grand events. This is why this saree is rightly known as the ‘Queen of Silk Sarees.

Beauty of Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

The thick silk fabric along with the touch of gold threads in these sarees makes them an exceptionally beautiful type of Indian saree. One unique feature of Kanchipuram silk sarees that you will be fascinated to know is that the border and the pallu of these sarees are actually woven separately and then joined together later.

Due to the exquisite gold designs, the high-quality fabric, and the amount of work that goes into the making of these sarees, Kanchipuram silk sarees are actually a symbol of royalty, wealth, and abundance everywhere.

Patterns and Motifs of Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

Since Kanchipuram silk sarees are so interwoven in the culture, many of the designs and motifs on these sarees are inspired from mythologies and temples. You will notice a lot of temple symbology and figurines on Kanchipuram silk sarees. Once you see these sarees in person, you will actually start to appreciate the vibrant colors, the intricate weaves, and the bold patterns of these sarees.

How The Price of a Kanchipuram Silk Saree Varies

The price of a Kanchipuram silk saree depends on all the inputs that go into making the saree, including the quality of fabric, purity of silk, and the manual labor. Obviously, the more pure the silk, the higher is the price of the saree. And handloom Kanchipuram sarees cost more than machine-made sarees due to the cost of manual labor involved. The mulberry silk and the gold and silver threads included in the saree are quite expensive. This is why the price of Kanchipuram silk sarees can vary from a few thousand rupees to a few lakh rupees. This high cost is the reason why these sarees are the symbol of lavishness and abundance.

How Kanchipuram Silk Saree Varied from Traditional Designs

Traditionally, Kanchipuram silk sarees have been a big part of the culture of South India. One of most popular traditional designs include a plain and simple silk saree with a rich gold border. Another popular design included temple designs on the border, which include zigzag or triangular patterns. Other traditional motifs on these sarees include coins, temple borders, and floral patterns, coupled with traditional colors like red, green, or blue.

Modern Kanchipuram silk sarees include modern designs and motifs, like geometric patterns. These modern aspects are combined with the traditional colors to create the most beautiful and timely Kanchipuram silk sarees that you will ever see.

Styling of Kanchipuram Silk Sarees

When styling a saree as beautiful as a Kanchipuram silk saree, the best way is to keep it simple. You should actually let the saree be the star of the show and keep the jewelry and makeup simple. The traditional option is to go with full gold jewelry. Your gold necklaces can actually include a few colored gemstones depending on the color of your saree. For instance, a gold necklace laden with rubies would look great with a red Kanchipuram silk saree. Make sure the earrings match the necklaces.

As for the makeup, you should keep it simple. The nude makeup look is the trend of the hour. So, that is the makeup look you should be going for. A dainty pair of heels will help seal the look! Additionally, you can always add a beautiful gajra to your hairdo to keep the look close to its traditional roots.

Shopping For The Best Kanchipuram Silk Sarees Online

Nowadays you don’t have to go to physical stores to buy the best Kanchipuram silk saree. You can easily find the best and most modern designs online. Get the best Kanchipuram silk saree online for your next important function or event.