Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed more than 5,000 people, according to new official reports released Tuesday, as rescue workers are still trying to pull survivors from the rubble.

Here’s what we know about this disaster:

– The first 7.8-magnitude tremor occurred at 04:17 local time (01:17 GMT) Monday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in Kahramanmaraş province (southeast), about 60 km from the Syrian border, and at a depth of about 17.9 km.

Dozens of aftershocks followed this earthquake, before a new 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck at 10:24 GMT southeast of Turkey, four kilometers southeast of Ikinosu.

– More than five thousand people died and thousands were injured in Turkey and Syria, while many are still trapped under the rubble of thousands of buildings.

At least 3,419 people were killed in southeastern Turkey and no less than 1,062 in northern Syria, bringing the total death toll so far to no less than 5,021, according to official and medical sources.

– Several archaeological sites in Syria were damaged, including the Citadel of Aleppo, which was built in the Middle Ages, in addition to the ancient city of Aleppo, which was classified in 2018 on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites in Danger.

In Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the collapse of about 3,000 buildings in seven different provinces, while the General Authority for Disaster Management identified 2,834 collapsed buildings.

Cities such as Adana, Gaziantep, Sanliurfa and Diyarbakir were also affected, as well as Iskenderun and Adiyaman, where government hospitals collapsed.

– According to the Turkish president, 45 countries have offered their assistance. The first foreign rescue teams, mainly from France and Qatar, are expected to arrive in Turkey on Tuesday.

The United States pledged to send approximately 160 paramedics, while Beijing announced Tuesday that it would send $5.9 billion in aid, including sending paramedics specialized in urban settings, medical teams, and emergency medical equipment.