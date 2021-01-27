An argument as heated as the cats versus dogs, contact lenses and eyeglasses share the same history. Some contact lens wearers choose a combination of the two, while others can have a solid preference and stick to one.

Likewise, the wearing time of contact lenses also plays a significant role in the choice between the two. For instance, daily disposable contact lenses are one of the preferred options. These are single-use lenses that are removed and discarded at the end of each day. And you will have to apply a fresh pair of lenses the next morning.

One thing to note is that disposable always does not mean single-use. Daily disposable contact lenses is the specific term for the lenses that you can discard on an everyday basis.

Read below to understand how daily disposable contact lenses are beneficial for you:

Why Must You Throw Away Contact Lenses?

You will notice that the more frequently you replace your lenses, the healthier and more comfortable your eyes will be. The substances like calcium, protein, lipids, and others found naturally in your tears can build up on your lenses. Such deposits will make your contact lenses less comfortable than when they were new. Also, it can make your eyes more prone to infection.

Although you can clean lenses, you can never be entirely sure that it is a hundred per cent effective. Some deposits may remain and continue to accumulate over time. But with daily disposable contact lenses, you just use and throw. Thus, the possibility of infection is lower comparatively.

How Do Daily Disposable Contact Lenses Provide Convenience and Health?

Many people wear extended wear lenses continuously for several days and discard them whenever they want. However, overnight wear of contact lenses is not a good idea. Sometimes, wearing contact lenses during sleep increases the risk of eye problems.

A better alternative is the daily disposable contact lenses. They offer the best of both worlds. They are convenient because lens cleaning is not required, and they are healthy because there is no day-to-day accumulation of lens deposits.

What is the Difference Between Regular Contact and Daily Disposable Lenses?

Also, prior to the introduction of daily disposable contact lenses, it was well known that replacing lenses often was a healthy thing to do. The problem was that the lenses were too expensive to discard often. However, the contact lens manufacturers have developed new manufacturing methods to produce high-quality lenses in greater volume and at lower costs. Thus, leading to lower lens prices and making it affordable to replace lenses more often.

Some daily disposable contact lenses are made of the same materials as traditional lenses. However, others are made from new materials and designs. They are developed especially for disposability.

What is the Expense of Daily Disposable Contact Lenses?

The daily disposable contact lenses are more affordable than many people expect. If you opt for weekly or monthly lenses, you will also need to purchase the contact lens solution. However, since daily disposable contact lenses are single-use, you will not require a lens solution. Thus, it will cut your costs as compared to other contact lenses.

Are Disposable Contact Lenses Suitable for Sensitive Eyes?

You may experience irritation in response to particular contact lens materials. Like if you have sensitive eyes, you may need lenses with a higher water content or increased oxygen permeability so that they feel comfortable. But lenses apart from daily disposable contact lenses may differ in this factor. So you must compare the different contact lens options before you select any.

Before you opt for daily disposable contact lenses, it is essential to consult an optometrist. You should know that not all contacts are available for all prescriptions. Thus, take this factor into account when selecting suitable contact lenses.