2021 is very exciting for Microsoft, since we are facing a year that will be full of exclusive games for Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Obviously we will have titles of all kinds, going from one genre to another, where the largest projects will have a large part of the role. But from the writing of SomosXbox we have not wanted to forget the games that have more heart and talent, without fear of taking risks. Therefore, we bring you a list with all indies games on Xbox Series X | S that are to come.

Indie games have always opened players’ eyes to a whole new world. So while we wait for the exciting plans for the future of Xbox, we leave you with the list of all indies games on Xbox Series X | S that are yet to come in 2021 and beyond.

All indies games on Xbox Series X | S

Most of the indie games that you can see below will be released during 2021 and 2022, although some of them like Tunic or Sable that currently do not have a release date. In addition, you can already enjoy great indie games like The Falconeer or Unto the End both on the Xbox family of consoles and on Xbox Game Pass.

These are the 6 great games coming to Xbox in January

Tunic (2021)

Presented during E3 2018, and developed by a single person (Andrew Shouldice), Tunic is an action adventure about a little fox in a big world. Explore nature, uncover spooky ruins, and battle terrifying creatures from long ago in a style similar to The Legend of Zelda.

Last Stop (2021)

Last Stop is a third person single player adventure set in modern day London. Written and developed by Variable State, creators of the award-winning Virginia, Last Stop tells three interconnected stories with three main playable characters with whom you will have to make decisions to shape your conversations. Walk in their footsteps and discover where their individual stories lead.

Shredders (Winter 2021)

Shredders is a snowboarding game developed by I-Llusions and Let It Roll. With a style very similar to Steep, the Ubisoft title, in Shredders we can explore everything that is around us either alone or with friends while you find your own style in this incredible experience.

Lake (Q1 2021)

1986, Meredith Weiss takes a break from her big city career to deliver the mail in her hometown. What will your two weeks be like in the beautiful Providence Oaks neighborhood, with its iconic lake and off the beaten path community? And what will you do next? It depends on you. But whatever happens, at the end of the term, you will have to make a decision: return to the big city to your demanding job, or stay in the town where you grew up?

The Big Con

Go through the 90s in The Big Con, an interesting adventure game. Play as Ali, a high school student who truant from gang camp to get revenge on loan sharks threatening her mother’s video store. Maybe you benefit from the latest collectible plush craze and make an interesting friend or two along the way.

The Ascent (2021)

The Ascent is an action RPG set in a cyberpunk world that you can play both solo and cooperatively. The megacorporation to which you and the rest of the people belong, The Ascent Group, has just closed. Chaos and confusion break out, security and order are compromised and, without protection, the inhabitants have no choice but to fend for themselves. Stop hostile gangs and corporations from taking over and find out what really happened.

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

Unexplored 2 brings a radical approach to procedural content generation. Generate a vast world for each player to explore, filled with beautiful landscapes and hidden wonders to discover. You are the chosen walker, your mission is to destroy Yendor’s staff and, to do this, you will have to cross your world. Along the way, you will discover tribes to befriend or enmity with, meet magical creatures and dangerous enemies, explore ancient ruins, and climb great mountains to discover legendary weapons and historical objects.

Song of Iron (Q2 / 3 2021)

Prepare to find a world against you. In Song of Iron, man, monster and nature itself will try to stop you. Fight through it all in this brave adventure where combat is intense, visceral, and dangerous. Use bow, ax and shield to counterattack, but be careful, weapons can be lost, arrows will run out and shields will break. With the blood of your ancestors and courage regained along the way, you can keep fighting!

12 minutes (2021)

Twelve Minutes is a real-time descendant interactive thriller and »point and click» adventure game with an accessible interface that consists of clicking and dragging. What should have been a romantic night with your wife, turns into a real nightmare when a detective police enters your house, accuses your wife of murder and gives a beating of death …

Saber

Saber is a story about transitioning to adulthood through the exploration of an open-world wilderness impressively depicted. Take a deeply personal journey across an alien planet as you learn its history and discover Sable’s place in the world.

The Artful Escape (2021)

On the eve of his first performance, Francis Vendetti wrestles with the legacy of a dead popular legend and the cosmic ramblings of his own imagination. Francis, a teenage guitar prodigy, sets out on a psychedelic, multi-dimensional journey to inspire his character on stage.

Dead Static Drive (2021)

Dead Static Drive is a horror survival adventure. You are on your way. The world begins to crumble in front of you. Your friendships will make a difference as order collapses and the people you meet fight for their own survival. Sneak around, scavenge, fight, befriend, hunker down and pile up or steal a car and drive into the sunset. There is no escape; there is only what you choose to do with the little time left.

Exo One (2021)

A strange signal … an alien ship … an interplanetary and anti-gravity travel through space and time. Flow through enigmatic alien landscapes using a gravity-based motion system. Diffuse and atmospheric visuals are combined with otherworldly sound effects and a hypnotic electric guitar soundtrack.