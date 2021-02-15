All Xbox Play Anywhere Compatible Games – UPDATED by Bhavi Mandalia in Gaming 0 SHARES 2 VIEWS Share on Facebook Share on Twitter All the Xbox Play Anywhere compatible games. In the past E3 of 2016, Microsoft announced Xbox Play Anywhere, a service whereby a growing number of games will be able to be played on both Xbox One and PC simply by purchasing a digital copy of the game. This type of system has now also been integrated into Xbox Game Pass, allowing computer users to enjoy many of the benefits of this subscription. The list of titles available in Xbox Game Pass keeps growing, and titles compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere either, so PC users can increasingly enjoy more titles with this subscription. In addition, we will not need Xbox Live Gold or any other type of similar subscription, we will simply have to buy a game digitally and enjoy it wherever you want. How to play your Xbox One from your PC These are all games compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere Then we leave you with the list of games compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere. Also, this link It will take you directly to a list with the following games in order to acquire them quickly and easily. A Walk in the Dark

Alphadia Genesis

Alvastia Chronicles

ARK: Survival Evolved

Asdivine hearts

Asdivine Hearts II

ASTRONEER

Battletoads

Bleeding Edge

Children of Morta

Chronus Arc

Clan N

Crackdown 3

Crawlers and Brawlers

Crystal ortha

Cuphead

Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)

Defunct

Deep Rock Galactic 1.0

Disneyland Adventures

Doodle God: Crime City

Dragon Lapis

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition

Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper

Enter The Gungeon

Eternal card game

EVERSPACE

Fable Fortune

Fallout Shelter

Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince

Fernz Gate

Forza Horizon 3: Standard Edition

Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition

Full Metal Furies

Gears 5

Gears of war 4

God of Light: Remastered

Guacamelee! two

Grounded

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo Wars 2

Hello neighbor

HyperDot

I AM THE HERO

Iconoclasts

It Lurks Below

Kid tripp

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Levelhead

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition

Little triangle

The Long Dark

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Mecho Tales

Megaton Rainfall

Miden Tower

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Moonlighter

My Brother Rabbit

Ooblets

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX3

Raining blobs

Rally Racers

ReCore

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

Revenant Dogma

Riptide GP: Renegade

Romancing SaGa 2

Ruiner

Runestone Keeper (UWP)

RUSH: A Disney • PIXAR Adventure

Samsara

Sea of ​​Thieves

Session.

Silence – The Whispered World 2

Sisters Royale Five Sisters Under Fire

Snake Pass

Songbringer

Spacelords

Spheroids

Splash Blast Panic

State of Decay 2

SteamWorld Dig 2

Sundered: Supernatural Edition

Super Lucky’s Tale

Swordbreaker

Tacoma

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Taller I Grow

Thimbleweed Park

Tiles

Timberman VS

Timespinner

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse

Voodoo Vince: Remastered

Wasteland remastered

We Happy Few

Wenjia

Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection All launch games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S Do you want to know what is Xbox Play Anywhere to perfection? We leave you with this video of our colleagues from Xbox Spain.

