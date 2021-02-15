All the Xbox Play Anywhere compatible games. In the past E3 of 2016, Microsoft announced Xbox Play Anywhere, a service whereby a growing number of games will be able to be played on both Xbox One and PC simply by purchasing a digital copy of the game. This type of system has now also been integrated into Xbox Game Pass, allowing computer users to enjoy many of the benefits of this subscription.
The list of titles available in Xbox Game Pass keeps growing, and titles compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere either, so PC users can increasingly enjoy more titles with this subscription. In addition, we will not need Xbox Live Gold or any other type of similar subscription, we will simply have to buy a game digitally and enjoy it wherever you want.
How to play your Xbox One from your PC
These are all games compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere
Then we leave you with the list of games compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere. Also, this link It will take you directly to a list with the following games in order to acquire them quickly and easily.
A Walk in the Dark
Alphadia Genesis
Alvastia Chronicles
ARK: Survival Evolved
Asdivine hearts
Asdivine Hearts II
ASTRONEER
Battletoads
Bleeding Edge
Children of Morta
Chronus Arc
Clan N
Crackdown 3
Crawlers and Brawlers
Crystal ortha
Cuphead
Deep Rock Galactic (Game Preview)
Defunct
Deep Rock Galactic 1.0
Disneyland Adventures
Doodle God: Crime City
Dragon Lapis
Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper
Enter The Gungeon
Eternal card game
EVERSPACE
Fable Fortune
Fallout Shelter
Fearful Symmetry & the Cursed Prince
Fernz Gate
Forza Horizon 3: Standard Edition
Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
Full Metal Furies
Gears 5
Gears of war 4
God of Light: Remastered
Guacamelee! two
Grounded
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo Wars 2
Hello neighbor
HyperDot
I AM THE HERO
Iconoclasts
It Lurks Below
Kid tripp
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
Levelhead
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
Little triangle
The Long Dark
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
Mecho Tales
Megaton Rainfall
Miden Tower
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Moonlighter
My Brother Rabbit
Ooblets
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition
Phantom Dust
Pinball FX3
Raining blobs
Rally Racers
ReCore
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
Revenant Dogma
Riptide GP: Renegade
Romancing SaGa 2
Ruiner
Runestone Keeper (UWP)
RUSH: A Disney • PIXAR Adventure
Samsara
Sea of Thieves
Session.
Silence – The Whispered World 2
Sisters Royale Five Sisters Under Fire
Snake Pass
Songbringer
Spacelords
Spheroids
Splash Blast Panic
State of Decay 2
SteamWorld Dig 2
Sundered: Supernatural Edition
Super Lucky’s Tale
Swordbreaker
Tacoma
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Taller I Grow
Thimbleweed Park
Tiles
Timberman VS
Timespinner
Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse
Voodoo Vince: Remastered
Wasteland remastered
We Happy Few
Wenjia
Zoo Tycoon Ultimate Animal Collection
All launch games for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S
Do you want to know what is Xbox Play Anywhere to perfection? We leave you with this video of our colleagues from Xbox Spain.
