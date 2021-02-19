These are all Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S available. Thanks to the Xbox Game Pass service we can enjoy more than 100 games on our Xbox, being one of the most interesting systems that Microsoft currently offers us on its console. The formula is very similar to what we can observe in multimedia entertainment services such as Netflix.

So, like this one, every month some titles that are available will leave the service to make way for new ones. For this reason, in SomosXbox we decided to show you all the Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and Xbox Series X | S in an updated list. In it you can discover the games available at any time. In addition, the service will include the launch of exclusive Xbox games belonging to Xbox Game Studios.

What is Xbox Game Pass?

Xbox Game Pass is the service in the form of a monthly subscription by which Microsoft grants unlimited access to a large list of games available to play without limits. If you want to know more about Xbox Game Pass, where to buy it and all the information available, do not hesitate to read our guide guide Xbox Game Pass.

In the Ultimate subscription you will find Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Android, as well as the subscription to EA Play. In the list that we will show you below you will find the Game Pass games available on consoleIf you want to know the Xbox Game Pass games on PC, we recommend you visit the linked article.

All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox

TO

A Plague Tale: Innocence

A way out

ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN

Alan Wake

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien: Isolation

Alvastia Chronicles

Anthem

ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition

Assetto Corsa

ASTRONEER

B

Potholes and junk

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Tooie

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battlefield 1943

Battlefield 3

Battlefield 4

Battlefield Bad Company 2

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield 1

Battlefield Hardline

Battlefield v

Battletoads

Beholder Complete Edition

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Black desert

BLACK

Blair witch

Bleeding Edge

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bridge Constructor Portal

Brütal Legend

Burnout Paradise Remastered

C

Call of the sea

Carrion

Carto

Light blue

Children of Morta

Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition

ClusterTruck

CODE VEIN

Control

Costume Quest 2

Crackdown 3

Cricket 19

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Tactics

CrossCode

Crysis

Crysis 2

Crysis 3

Cyber ​​shadow

D

Dante’s Inferno

Darksiders Genesis

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

DayZ

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition

Dead cells

Dead space

Dead space 2

Dead space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deep rock galactic

Deliver Us The Moon

Descenders

Destiny 2

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

Destiny 2: Forsaken

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light

Desperados III

DiRT 5

Dishonored 2

Disneyland Adventures

Don’t Starve: Giant Edition

Donut County

DOOM Eternal Standard Edition

Double Dragon Neon

Double Kick Heroes

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon age 2

Dragon Age: Inquisition

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition

Drake hollow

Dungeon of the Endless

AND

EA SPORTS FIFA 16

EA SPORTS FIFA 17

EA SPORTS FIFA 20

EA SPORTS NHL 18

EA SPORTS NHL 19

EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR

EA SPORTS UFC

EA SPORTS UFC 2

EA SPORTS UFC 3

Eastshade

eFootball PES 2021 Season Update

Enter The Gungeon

Elite Dangerous

F

F1 2019

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable III

Fallout 76

Fallout: New Vegas

Farming Simulator 17

Faith

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

FIFA 15

FIFA 18

FIFA 19

FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION

FINAL FANTASY IX

FINAL FANTASY VII

FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered

Five Nights at Freddy’s

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2

Five Nights at Freddy’s 3

Five Nights at Freddy’s 4

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series

For The King

Forager

Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition

Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition

Fractured Minds

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Full Throttle Remastered

Fuzion frenzy

G

Roboto Cat

Gears 5

Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition

Gears of war

Gears of war 2

gears of war 3

Gears of war 4

Gears of War: Judgment

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition

Gears Tactics

Goat simulator

Golf With Your Friends

GONNER2

GreedFall

Grim Fandango Remastered

Grounded – Game Preview

Guacamelee! two

H

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition

Halo Wars: Definitive Edition

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo: Spartan Assault

Haven

Heavy weapon

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Hello neighbor

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Hotshot Racing

Human Fall Flat

HyperDot

Hypnospace Outlaw

I

Ikenfell

Injustice 2

It Lurks Below

J

Jetpac Refuelled

Journey to the Savage Planet

Joy Ride Turbo

K

Kameo

Katana Zero XB1

Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition

Killer Queen Black

KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX –

KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ

Knights and Bikes

Kona

L

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

Levelhead

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

The sims 4

M

Madden NFL 15

Madden NFL 16

Madden NFL 17

Madden NFL 18

Madden NFL 19

Madden NFL 20

Madden NFL 25

MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE

Mass effect

Mass effect 2

Mass effect 3

Mass Effect: Andromeda

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Medal of Honor Airborne

Minecraft

Minecraft Dungeons

Mirror’s Edge

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD

Monster sanctuary

Monster train

Moonlighter

Morkredd

Mortal Kombat X

MotoGP 20

Mount & Blade: Warband

Moving out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

N

NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition

NBA LIVE 19

Need for Speed ​​Rivals

Need for speed

Need for Speed ​​Heat

Need for Speed ​​Payback

Neon Abyss

Neoverse

New Super Lucky’s Tale

NHL 20

NHL 94 REWIND

NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition

Night call

Night in the woods

No Man’s Sky

Nowhere Prophet

OR

Observation

Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Outer Wilds

Overcooked! two

P

Pandemic: The Board Game

PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect dark

Perfect Dark Zero

PHOGS!

Pikuniku

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Plants vs. Zombies

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare

Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville

PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

Project Winter

Q

R

RAGE 2

Rare Replay

ReCore

Remnant: From the Ashes

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard

River City Girls

Rocket Arena

RUSH: A Disney • PIXAR Adventure

Ryse: Son of Rome

S

ScourgeBringer

ScreamRide

Sea of ​​Solitude

Sea of ​​Thieves

Secret neighbor

Shadow warrior 2

Skate 3

Slay the spire

Slime rancher

Sniper Elite 4

SOULCALIBUR VI

Spiritfarer

SSX

Star renegades

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order

STAR WARS Battlefront

STAR WARS Battlefront II

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

State of Decay: Year-One

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranger Things 3: The Game

Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rogue

Subnautica

Sunset Overdrive

Super Lucky’s Tale

SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE

Supraland

Surviving Mars

SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET

T

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition

TEKKEN 7

Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut

The Bard’s Tale Trilogy

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Falconeer

The Gardens Between

The Little Acre

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The Medium

The Outer Worlds

The Surge 2

The Touryst

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 2, Give No Shelter

The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 3, What We Deserve

The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season

The Walking Dead: Season Two

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

theHunter: Call of the Wild

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Titanfall

Titanfall2

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition

Torchlight III

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Touhou Luna Nights

Trailmakers

Train Sim World 2020

Two Point Hospital

OR

Undermine

Unravel

Unravel Two

Unruly Heroes

Unto The End

V

Long live Piñata

Viva Piñata: TIP

Void bastards

W

Wargroove

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut

Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)

Wasteland remastered

We Happy Few

West of dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wilmot’s Warehouse

Wizard of legend

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World war z

Worms WMD

Wreckfest

X

Y

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 3

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yes, your grace

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

Z

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection

Zuma

Zuma’s Revenge!

As you can see, the list keeps growing and growing, and with the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass, the fun has no limits. Leave us in the comments which is the Xbox Game Pass game that has fun for you the most hours or which game you would like to have forever on Xbox Game Pass.