These are all Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S available. Thanks to the Xbox Game Pass service we can enjoy more than 100 games on our Xbox, being one of the most interesting systems that Microsoft currently offers us on its console. The formula is very similar to what we can observe in multimedia entertainment services such as Netflix.
So, like this one, every month some titles that are available will leave the service to make way for new ones. For this reason, in SomosXbox we decided to show you all the Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox and Xbox Series X | S in an updated list. In it you can discover the games available at any time. In addition, the service will include the launch of exclusive Xbox games belonging to Xbox Game Studios.
What is Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass is the service in the form of a monthly subscription by which Microsoft grants unlimited access to a large list of games available to play without limits. If you want to know more about Xbox Game Pass, where to buy it and all the information available, do not hesitate to read our guide guide Xbox Game Pass.
In the Ultimate subscription you will find Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Android, as well as the subscription to EA Play. In the list that we will show you below you will find the Game Pass games available on consoleIf you want to know the Xbox Game Pass games on PC, we recommend you visit the linked article.
All Xbox Game Pass games on Xbox
TO
A Plague Tale: Innocence
A way out
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN
Alan Wake
Alice: Madness Returns
Alien: Isolation
Alvastia Chronicles
Anthem
ARK: Survival Evolved Explorer’s Edition
Assetto Corsa
ASTRONEER
B
Potholes and junk
Banjo-Kazooie
Banjo-Tooie
Batman: Arkham Knight
Battle Chasers: Nightwar
Battlefield 1943
Battlefield 3
Battlefield 4
Battlefield Bad Company 2
Battlefield: Bad Company
Battlefield 1
Battlefield Hardline
Battlefield v
Battletoads
Beholder Complete Edition
Bejeweled 2
Bejeweled 3
Black desert
BLACK
Blair witch
Bleeding Edge
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
Bridge Constructor Portal
Brütal Legend
Burnout Paradise Remastered
C
Call of the sea
Carrion
Carto
Light blue
Children of Morta
Cities: Skylines – Xbox One Edition
ClusterTruck
CODE VEIN
Control
Costume Quest 2
Crackdown 3
Cricket 19
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance – Tactics
CrossCode
Crysis
Crysis 2
Crysis 3
Cyber shadow
D
Dante’s Inferno
Darksiders Genesis
Day of the Tentacle Remastered
DayZ
Dead by Daylight: Special Edition
Dead cells
Dead space
Dead space 2
Dead space 3
Dead Space Ignition
Deep rock galactic
Deliver Us The Moon
Descenders
Destiny 2
Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
Destiny 2: Forsaken
Destiny 2: Beyond the Light
Desperados III
DiRT 5
Dishonored 2
Disneyland Adventures
Don’t Starve: Giant Edition
Donut County
DOOM Eternal Standard Edition
Double Dragon Neon
Double Kick Heroes
Dragon Age: Origins
Dragon age 2
Dragon Age: Inquisition
DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of a Lost Past – Definitive Edition
Drake hollow
Dungeon of the Endless
AND
EA SPORTS FIFA 16
EA SPORTS FIFA 17
EA SPORTS FIFA 20
EA SPORTS NHL 18
EA SPORTS NHL 19
EA SPORTS Rory McIlroy PGA TOUR
EA SPORTS UFC
EA SPORTS UFC 2
EA SPORTS UFC 3
Eastshade
eFootball PES 2021 Season Update
Enter The Gungeon
Elite Dangerous
F
F1 2019
Fable Anniversary
Fable II
Fable III
Fallout 76
Fallout: New Vegas
Farming Simulator 17
Faith
Feeding Frenzy
Feeding Frenzy 2
FIFA 15
FIFA 18
FIFA 19
FIGHT NIGHT CHAMPION
FINAL FANTASY IX
FINAL FANTASY VII
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
Five Nights at Freddy’s
Five Nights at Freddy’s 2
Five Nights at Freddy’s 3
Five Nights at Freddy’s 4
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Original Series
For The King
Forager
Forza Horizon 4: Standard Edition
Forza Motorsport 7 Standard Edition
Fractured Minds
Frostpunk: Console Edition
Full Throttle Remastered
Fuzion frenzy
G
Roboto Cat
Gears 5
Gears 5: Game of the Year Edition
Gears of war
Gears of war 2
gears of war 3
Gears of war 4
Gears of War: Judgment
Gears of War: Ultimate Edition
Gears Tactics
Goat simulator
Golf With Your Friends
GONNER2
GreedFall
Grim Fandango Remastered
Grounded – Game Preview
Guacamelee! two
H
Halo 5: Guardians
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Halo: Spartan Assault
Haven
Heavy weapon
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice
Hello neighbor
Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
Hotshot Racing
Human Fall Flat
HyperDot
Hypnospace Outlaw
I
Ikenfell
Injustice 2
It Lurks Below
J
Jetpac Refuelled
Journey to the Savage Planet
Joy Ride Turbo
K
Kameo
Katana Zero XB1
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
Killer Queen Black
KINGDOM HEARTS – HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX –
KINGDOM HEARTS HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ
Knights and Bikes
Kona
L
Middle-earth: Shadow of War
Levelhead
Lonely Mountains: Downhill
The sims 4
M
Madden NFL 15
Madden NFL 16
Madden NFL 17
Madden NFL 18
Madden NFL 19
Madden NFL 20
Madden NFL 25
MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE
Mass effect
Mass effect 2
Mass effect 3
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Medal of Honor Airborne
Minecraft
Minecraft Dungeons
Mirror’s Edge
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD
Monster sanctuary
Monster train
Moonlighter
Morkredd
Mortal Kombat X
MotoGP 20
Mount & Blade: Warband
Moving out
My Friend Pedro
My Time at Portia
N
NBA LIVE 18: The One Edition
NBA LIVE 19
Need for Speed Rivals
Need for speed
Need for Speed Heat
Need for Speed Payback
Neon Abyss
Neoverse
New Super Lucky’s Tale
NHL 20
NHL 94 REWIND
NieR: Automata BECOME AS GODS Edition
Night call
Night in the woods
No Man’s Sky
Nowhere Prophet
OR
Observation
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Outer Wilds
Overcooked! two
P
Pandemic: The Board Game
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
Peggle
Peggle 2
Perfect dark
Perfect Dark Zero
PHOGS!
Pikuniku
Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
Planet Coaster: Console Edition
Plants vs. Zombies
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
Project Winter
Q
R
RAGE 2
Rare Replay
ReCore
Remnant: From the Ashes
RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard
River City Girls
Rocket Arena
RUSH: A Disney • PIXAR Adventure
Ryse: Son of Rome
S
ScourgeBringer
ScreamRide
Sea of Solitude
Sea of Thieves
Secret neighbor
Shadow warrior 2
Skate 3
Slay the spire
Slime rancher
Sniper Elite 4
SOULCALIBUR VI
Spiritfarer
SSX
Star renegades
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
STAR WARS Battlefront
STAR WARS Battlefront II
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
State of Decay: Year-One
Stellaris: Console Edition
Stranger Things 3: The Game
Streets of Rage 4
Streets of Rogue
Subnautica
Sunset Overdrive
Super Lucky’s Tale
SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE
Supraland
Surviving Mars
SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET
T
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
TEKKEN 7
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
Terraria
Tetris Effect: Connected
The Bard’s Tale ARPG: Remastered and Resnarkled
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
The Elder Scrolls Online
The Falconeer
The Gardens Between
The Little Acre
The Long Dark
The Messenger
The Medium
The Outer Worlds
The Surge 2
The Touryst
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5)
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 2, Give No Shelter
The Walking Dead: Michonne – Ep. 3, What We Deserve
The Walking Dead: Michonne – The Complete Season
The Walking Dead: Season Two
The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
theHunter: Call of the Wild
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
Titanfall
Titanfall2
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition
Torchlight III
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Game Preview)
Totally Reliable Delivery Service
Touhou Luna Nights
Trailmakers
Train Sim World 2020
Two Point Hospital
OR
Undermine
Unravel
Unravel Two
Unruly Heroes
Unto The End
V
Long live Piñata
Viva Piñata: TIP
Void bastards
W
Wargroove
Warhammer: Vermintide 2
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
Wasteland remastered
We Happy Few
West of dead
What Remains of Edith Finch
Wilmot’s Warehouse
Wizard of legend
Wolfenstein: Youngblood
World war z
Worms WMD
Wreckfest
X
Y
Yakuza 0
Yakuza 3
Yakuza 4
Yakuza 5
Yakuza Kiwami
Yakuza Kiwami 2
Yes, your grace
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
Z
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
Zuma
Zuma’s Revenge!
As you can see, the list keeps growing and growing, and with the addition of EA Play to Xbox Game Pass, the fun has no limits. Leave us in the comments which is the Xbox Game Pass game that has fun for you the most hours or which game you would like to have forever on Xbox Game Pass.
