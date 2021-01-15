Today and xbox news they do not stop, and today Microsoft has published a list of all Xbox exclusive games of 2021. Although 2020 was hit by the Covid-19 crisis and the video game sector was also dragged down, the truth is that it was a very good year for Microsoft. Not only did the first shipments of Xbox Series X | S begin to reach users, who are gradually being replenished and we began to have stores with Xbox Series X stock, but the company announced bombings such as the purchase of Zenimax, owner Bethesda and more studies.

This 2021 has started very well for Xbox, with the announcement of the Indiana Jones game by Machinegun Games. And, to prepare us for the whole year, Microsoft has detailed the exclusive Xbox games of 2021 in its official blog.

All Xbox Exclusive Games of 2021:

Bye

The Artful Escape

The Ascent (Neon Giant, Curve Digital)

The Big Con

CrossfireX (Remedy Entertainment)

Dead Static Drive

Echo Generation

ExoMecha

Exo one

The Gunk

Halo Infinite

The Last Stop

Lake

Little witch in the woods

The Medium

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Psychonauts 2

RPG Time

Saber

Scorn

She Dreams Elsewhere

Shredders

Song of Iron

Tunic

Twelve Minutes

Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy

Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Way to the woods

The Wild at Heart

The Yakuza Remastered Collection

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Games optimized for Xbox Series X | S

At the moment, this is the list of all Xbox exclusive games for 2021. Although it is expected that it will thicken as the year progresses. It is also more than likely that all these games are, at launch, on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

And to you, what do you think of the exclusive list at the moment?

Xbox series x The fastest and most powerful Xbox ever. Play thousands of titles from four generations of consoles – all games look their best and play their best on Xbox Series X.

Enjoy next-gen speed and performance with Xbox Velocity Architecture, powered by a custom 1TB SSD and embedded software.

With Xbox Smart Delivery, play the best available version of your game no matter what console you use.

Last updated on 2020-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.