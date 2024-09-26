In the early hours of today, Xbox has finally held its long-awaited Tokyo Game Show presentation. Here, the company revealed new information about some of its projects in development, as well as third-party announcements, All focused on the Asian and Japanese marketsso we had a number of interesting surprises.

New trailer for Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater

Konami opened the Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show with a new look at the long-awaited remake of Metal Gear Solid 3The focus of this trailer was on characters like Revolver Ocelot, Colonel Volgin, The Boss, and more. Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater It does not yet have a release date.

My Hero Academia in Overwatch 2

Blizzard’s beloved hero shooter continues its anime collaborations, and this time it was announced that the heroes of My Hero Academia will be available as special skins starting next October 17th. Here we can get unique outfits of characters like All Might, Deku, Uraraka, and more.

Age of Mythology Retold: Immortal Pillars

Age of Mythology Retold The game arrived on PC and Xbox earlier this month, and during its presentation today, Xbox confirmed that Chinese culture will finally be available in the RTS’s first expansion. Three new pantheons will be added here, bringing 12 Gods in total. Unfortunately, there’s no price or release date yet, but this content will be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft 2 on Xbox Game Pass.

Continuing with the RTS, Xbox has confirmed that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2: Campaign Collection will be available on Game Pass starting next November 5th.

New trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

The big Xbox exclusive for this year could not be missing from the presentation, so Bethesda shared a new trailer of Indiana Jones and the Great Circlewhich will be available on Xbox Series X|S, PC and Game Pass on December 9, 2024.

New trailer for Metaphor: ReFantazio

One of the biggest games of October is Metaphor: ReFantaziowhich we got a new trailer for today. This title will be released on October 11, and a demo for consoles and PC is already available for all those interested.

Gameplay and comparison of Suikoden 1 & 2 Remastered

The developers of Suikoden 1 & 2 Remastered They revealed new gameplay for this collection, as well as a sneak peek showing us the visual improvements of this remastering face to face with the original installments.

New look at Slitterhead

The director of Silent Hill and Siren appeared on the Xbox stage to share a new trailer for Slitterheadwhich gives us an in-depth look at the possession system, which allows us to take control of any human and use them to fight the grotesque monsters that have infested the city.

New look at Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Square Enix finally had a presence at the event, and the first of its announcements was a big look at the remake of Dragon Quest IIIwhere we had the opportunity to see a little more about the iconic journey of Erdrick and company. This title will be available on November 14.

Trials of Mana and Legend of Mana on Xbox Game Pass

It has been confirmed that Trials of Manathe 2020 remake, and Legends of Manathe 2021 remaster, is now available on Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass. Both titles are now available to all users of Microsoft platforms.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Now on Xbox

The Xbox presentation at Tokyo Game Show came to a close with the announcement that the Xbox One collection Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is finally available on Xbox consoles. However, it’s important to note that these games aren’t coming to Game Pass, so you’ll have to pay for them.

It was certainly an interesting presentation. While there were no extremely impressive announcements, These were updates that fans of the company can surely appreciate.. In related news, here’s how much Microsoft spends on third-party support for Game Pass per year. Likewise, these are the new designs for Xbox controllers.

