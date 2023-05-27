People have idealized the work of bookseller. They think that booksellers spend the day reading (and even that they have read all the books they recommend). Once a lady told me: “How lucky, a person as young as you, and here reading all day.” I liked the compliment because I was about to turn 40 then, but that nice reader felt cheated when I told her that, usually, a bookseller doesn’t have time to read: he asks for new items, posts new items, returns new items. And this is a misunderstanding shared by even some large bookstore owners. During the many years that I worked in this trade I came across more than one boss who, every time he called the bookstore, did so with the suspicion of discovering us reading flagrante delicto. It is not like that, let’s clarify it: a bookseller is more similar to a psychopomp, the one who helps to cross the souls of this world to the kingdom of the dead; in this case that of returns to distributors. The bookseller knows the exact temporality of a book. The brevity of fame. He is both an enthusiast and a disbeliever.

A few years ago I was asked to reflect on my experience at the Madrid Book Fair. It was my eighth year there and I had done everything in small publishers or large bookstores. I learned something essential: that in a world that is suspicious of the principle of authority, and where literary criticism (to which I dedicate myself) has lost steam and validity, we continue to trust booksellers. And I like to think that the best literary critics I have ever known were booksellers; and also the best editors.

And the writers? We tend to think that the writers of the Fair are those who convene long lines in their signatures. But sometimes, a writer is the one who places the piles of those books that another, perhaps a plush mouse, will sign. Yes, some of the most brilliant writers I’ve ever met have worked at the Fair for many years, incognito. Alana S. Portero begins to sound like an editorial phenomenon due to Bad habit (Seix Barral) and I remember her, a decade ago, carrying boxes and boxes of books (signatures, replacements, returns) until she reached the pinnacle of this profession: getting rid of her ego.

If we were all forced to be booksellers, how many self-help books would we save? It is a job that protects a certain mental health in a world that, for the rest, fosters our lack of self-esteem, envy and arrogance. And here is a serious and thoughtful recommendation: an institutional aid, if possible well paid, for writers to carry out an internship in the bookstores of the Madrid Book Fair. At every fair, large or small, in every corner of this country. I repeat: bookseller internship, but well paid. And that would win literature.

