Draghi presented yesterday a Government of technicians and politicians for Italy. DPA / Europa Press

The umpteenth Italian institutional crisis has been averted once again. The worst of the horizons was that of an electoral call, in the middle of the pandemic and with the urgency of managing European funds, and Matteo Renzi took advantage of this highly flammable context to move his chips, push Giuseppe Conte off the board and precipitate a change of government without having to go to the polls. The decision of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to go to Mario Draghi was a movement full of good sense and prudence and since yesterday, after overcoming the last obstacle of the vote of the 5 Star Movement bases and with the very significant support of all The parties of the parliamentary arch – except for the far-right Brothers of Italy, who could abstain in the parliamentary vote – Italy knows the ministers of the new Government.

What is at stake in the coming months is to put this injection of more than 200,000 million euros coming from Europe on track in the best possible direction. In that sense, Draghi has his back covered to face an ambitious and drastic reform plan that will allow the Italian economy to emerge from the anemic state in which it finds itself. In his new, hybrid Cabinet, he has had the parties that support him, but he has chosen technical profiles for the areas where he intends to make the biggest changes, such as the Economy or Digital Transition. His determined action, when he was in charge of the ECB, to tackle the crisis that gripped Europe a decade ago, is a guarantee that he will take the wheel with a firm hand; The other advantage is to have all the political forces, including the anti-establishment: Salvini’s party and the grillini.

The unknown generated by a government like this is what will come next. Politicians tend to take revenge on outsiders who come from outside to take their place by exaggerating their messages, and then populist drifts prevail. Until then, it’s Draghi’s time. It’s up to you to find the best recipes. His impeccable track record allows us to trust that he will succeed.