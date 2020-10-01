Two months after the explosions that ravaged the city, little has changed in the neighborhoods adjoining the port of the Lebanese capital. Residents deplore the lack of state aid when the country still lacks a government.

Two months after the explosions in the port of Beirut, which made nearly 200 dead and 6 500 wounded, a large support concert in Lebanon is organized on the evening of Thursday, October 1 at the Olympia, in partnership with France 2 and France Inter who retransmit it. Because several weeks later, it is still the same landscape of destruction at the port of Beirut: an enormous crater 40 meters deep and the warehouses razed to the ground.

Part of the port was however cleared, in particular by the French army and the commercial activity of the port resumed. And if we move away from the port and walk around the most affected areas, things have changed little. The facades of the few skyscrapers are still disfigured, with apartments open to the street. Elsewhere, it is an alternation of more or less repaired buildings. “The front door flew, tells a resident of the Quarantine district, which adjoins the port. The wall collapsed. The ceiling has fallen. The furniture is broken. The cupboard fell. “

The toilets are also broken and there is no longer a door. I use the one in the cupboard to close the toilet.Resident of the Quarantine district

There is only “the windows, which were repaired yesterday, by an association”, continues the resident. In fact, for the past two months, it is not the Lebanese state that has been at work, but dozens of associations and international NGOs. Their volunteers cleaned the streets, cleared the apartments and above all these associations finance the intervention of the various trades. For example, some carpenters have outright relocated their workshops to these neighborhoods. “There are about 40 buildings where , explains a carpenter. Each time, we will take the measures, and we repair or rebuild in the workshop. “

We settled there, to go quickly, to close the apartments before the rain arrived, to avoid a disaster.A carpenter in the Quarantine district

The priority, in fact, is not reconstruction, it is repairs. The apartments must be closed before the onset of winter. To allow those who left to return or those who are still there to find a semblance of normal life.

The districts of Gemayzeh and Mar Mikhael are the historic heart of Christians, but also districts where modest inhabitants, middle class and richer are mixed. Small traders, an artistic life, restaurants, galleries and bars, this is bohemian Beirut that lived day and night. Today, most of the stores have been destroyed and are closed.

A few restaurants, bars or grocery stores have reopened but they feel very lonely. Pascal Abché has reopened his bar, but not his hotel above, which was completely devastated. “There is a huge amount of work to be done for there to be an economic recovery and a resumption of normal life, he explains. Unfortunately today all efforts are individual, there is no collective work on the part of the State. We come to the lack of planning and the absence of the state. And this problem today causes, at the social level, a bigger problem: people despair. “

In two months, Emmanuel Macron came twice to Beirut to plead the rapid establishment of a government. Last Sunday, he had very harsh words against the Lebanese political class, which he accuses of “collective betrayal”. During these trips to Beirut, the French president had snatched a promise from the Lebanese parties: to form a mission government, independent of the parties, to reform and fight in particular against corruption. In return, the international community released funds.

But talks have failed so far. The sticking point is the representation of the Shiite parties in this future government. In Lebanon, the constitution requires the prime minister to be Sunni. Suddenly, the Shiites demand a heavy ministry like that of finance, but things get stuck. Hence the charge of Emmanuel Macron on Sunday, who targeted the two Shiite parties and especially Hezbollah, very close to Iran. On Tuesday, its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, replied to Emmanuel Macron: “We do not accept that you accuse us of treason. We do not accept this language. The most important thing is respect.”

We greeted President Macron during his visit to Lebanon. But we do not allow him to take himself for the prosecutor, investigator, judge, ruler and governor of Lebanon.Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah

Harsh words and for all that, the head of Hezbollah is not closing the door to an agreement. He gives the feeling of wanting to buy time while waiting for the result of the American elections and a possible defeat of Donald Trump.

Thursday October 1, France 2 and France Inter broadcast from 9 p.m. the great support concert in Lebanon, organized at the Olympia. Around the Franco-Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, French and Lebanese performers will take turns to show France’s support for Lebanon.